search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

India wants access to info gathered by its 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.
Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. (Photo: Videograb/File)
 Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. (Photo: Videograb/File)

Islamabad/The Hague: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's plea for consular access to death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".

In its counter-memorial submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan said the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies, the Express Tribune reported.

 

Pakistan said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Citing its sources, the paper said Pakistan has stated that "the Indians have not denied that Jadhav was travelling on a passport with an assumed Muslim name."

"Lack of explanation on how a serving naval commander was operating under secondment to Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was travelling under an assumed name leads to only one conclusion that India wanted consular access to the information he had gathered," said the counter memorial submitted by Pakistan, according to the paper.

The reply encompasses the charge-sheet against Jadhav and narrates Pakistan's stance in a comprehensive manner.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

"Only a state which adheres to legitimate actions can request the court to intervene in a matter between two states," Pakistan has stated in the ICJ.

Citing its sources, the paper said Pakistan will argue that sending Jadhav for espionage, funding terrorist activities are some of the reasons that dis-entitle India from invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ.

The international court will now decide whether to take the case forward for hearing or ask both India and Pakistan to submit more documents.

Talking to Geo News earlier, Pakistan Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali had said he thinks the case would be taken up for hearing around April-May.

Last week, Pakistan granted permission to the mother and wife of Jadhav to meet him on December 25.

A diplomat from the Indian high commission in Islamabad would be allowed to accompany the visitors.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, icj, vienna convention, consular access
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby with heart growing outside of her chest survives against all odds

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Life after Jihad: Ex-ISIS fighters, their lives in Syria’s rehabilitation centre

Some lodgers checked in voluntarily, while others are undergoing therapy as part of the jail sentence dished out by rebel authorities for joining ISIS. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman left with tumour twice the size of her face after surgery to remove mole

She moves around with the tumour and wants to spend money on food instead (Photo: AFP)
 

After Virat-Anushka, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh’s love wins the internet

Rohit Sharma had a day to remember on Wednesday, when he slammed his third ODI double century during the second match against Sri Lanka here, helping his team reach a total of 392-4 from 50 overs.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Mumbai girl faces online harassment, posts to name and shame offender

Shivangi, has since then posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media page, which has received both shock and support from her friends and family. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE star Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Not building tunnel to divert Brahmaputra: China amid India's pollution claims

China denied on Wednesday plans to construct a tunnel to divert River Brahmaputra amid reports of highly polluted waters from its tributary Siang flowing into India. (Photo: AFP/File)

Strange story with no basis: Pak's Khurshid Kasuri rejects Modi's conspiracy claim

Kasuri also claimed that he even met sitting president of India during his last visit to the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

China disparages India’s entry into export control agreement

China has been stonewalling India's application to NSG, which regulates the international nuclear commerce, on the ground that India is not a signatory to the NPT. (Photo: File/Representational)

Bangladesh police detain NYC subway blast suspect’s wife, in-laws

Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded passageway during the morning rush hour, injuring himself and three others. (Photo: AP)

3 CPEC projects halted as China considers new financial rules: Pak minister

CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham