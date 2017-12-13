search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Washington Sundar picked up his maiden ODI wiket when he clean bowled Lahiru Thirimanne during 2nd ODI in Mohali (Photo:BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Dickwella departs, India in control
 
World, Neighbours

China disparages India’s entry into export control agreement

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
India's entry into the export control regime was believed to enhance its credentials in the field of non-proliferation.
China has been stonewalling India's application to NSG, which regulates the international nuclear commerce, on the ground that India is not a signatory to the NPT. (Photo: File/Representational)
 China has been stonewalling India's application to NSG, which regulates the international nuclear commerce, on the ground that India is not a signatory to the NPT. (Photo: File/Representational)

Beijing: China has played down the significance of India's entry into the export control regime Wassenaar Arrangement, saying it need not necessarily pave the way for New Delhi's admission into the NSG as the elite nuclear group may have a different criteria.

India was admitted to Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) on December 8, a development expected to raise New Delhi's stature in the field of non-proliferation besides helping it acquire critical technologies, according to the reports.

 

China, which is not a member of the WA, stalled India's entry into the 48-member nuclear club on the ground it was not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"We have noted the report," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in response to queries about India's admission into the WA and its impact on New Delhi's NSG bid.

"I understand that different multilateral mechanisms have different roles and different criteria for accepting new members," Lu said, hinting that China viewed about its impact on India’s admission into the NSG differently.

India's entry into the export control regime was believed to enhance its credentials in the field of non-proliferation despite not being a signatory to the NPT, the reports said.

The WA membership is expected to build up a strong case for India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

A day before India's admission into WA, China asserted its opposition to India's bid into the NSG even after Russia said it has taken up the issue with China at various levels.

"China's position on this remains unchanged," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media last week, reacting to reported comments by Russia’s deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov that Russia is speaking to China on India's NSG membership bid.

China has been stonewalling India's application to NSG, which regulates the international nuclear commerce, on the ground that India is not a signatory to the NPT.

After India's application, Pakistan which is also not a signatory to NPT too has applied for the membership of grouping despite serious allegation of proliferation of nuclear technology by its top nuclear scientist A Q Khan.

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, wassenaar arrangement, non-proliferation treaty
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai girl faces online harassment, posts to name and shame offender

Shivangi, has since then posted screenshots of the conversation on her social media page, which has received both shock and support from her friends and family. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Had huge crush on Aishwarya, Abhishek is a lucky man: WWE star Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Here's how you can make it easier to get out of bed on cold winter mornings

Research suggests that the transition from falling asleep and waking up are very gradual. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why man flu is no joke

Man flu is a serious issue, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Non-smokers more attractive to opposite sex: Study

Smokers are less attractive to the opposite sex, new study finds. (Photo: Pexels)
 

This is why India will win 2019 World Cup, even MS Dhoni likes it!

There are still doubts about MS Dhoni's future for the ICC 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Bangladesh police detain NYC subway blast suspect’s wife, in-laws

Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded passageway during the morning rush hour, injuring himself and three others. (Photo: AP)

3 CPEC projects halted as China considers new financial rules: Pak minister

CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Rohingya women recall rape horror

One of the pregnant women who was raped recalls that she started to bleed and was certain her baby was dying. (Photo: AP)

Nepal’s Leftist future: K P Sharma Oli expected to become PM

Its victory returns many figures of the tumultuous transition period, including CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli, who is expected to be the new prime minister. (Photo: AP)

India-China strategic ties greater than partial friction: Wang Yihas

‘We have handled the issue of cross-border incursions by the Indian border troops into China's Donglang (Dokalam) area through diplomatic measures,’ Wang Yihas said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham