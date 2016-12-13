World, Neighbours

India building atomic submarines, forced to defend ourselves: Pak official

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 7:01 pm IST
She also said that the regional balance of power would be disrupted if India is granted membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
Akula-2 class nuclear submarine. (Photo: Representational Image)
Islamabad: India was developing atomic submarines and building up its atomic stockpile day by day, a top Pakistani official claimed on Tuesday, asserting that Pakistan is forced to take measures to ensure its defence.

Additional Secretary (UN and Economic Cooperation) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tasnim Aslam also alleged that India was resorting to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control and simultaneously issuing irresponsible statements.

"India is developing atomic submarines and also resorting to unprovoked firing on the line of control and the working boundary. In these circumstances, Pakistan has no option but to keep itself ready for defense," she said at a seminar here.

She said India was also building its atomic stockpile day by day. "In these circumstances Pakistan has no option but to keep itself ready for defence," Aslam said.

She said Pakistan was maintaining minimum deterrence, but was also ready to work for regional peace and stability.

"We are prepared to hold negotiations with India for resolution of outstanding disputes," she said.

The official said that the "irresponsible statements" by the Indian leadership posed a threat to regional peace.

She also said that the regional balance of power would be disrupted if India is granted membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

"India alleged that Pakistan was supporting non-state elements for terrorism but the Indian state itself as involved in terror activities," she claimed, adding that Pakistan had proof Indian involvement in militancy.

Aslam said Pakistan's participation in the Heart of Asia Conference was manifestation of its seriousness towards Afghan peace and stability.

"Our decision to attend the conference also foiled the Indian attempt to hijack the Heart of Asia process," she claimed.

