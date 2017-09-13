World, Neighbours

Ties with China ‘friendly’, but with India it’s ‘incomparable’: Nepal envoy

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
No country would benefit without peaceful resolution of conflicts, Nepal's envoy to India, country's Ambassador Deep Kumar Upadhyay said.
Nepalese Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay. (Photo: PTI)
 Nepalese Ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Nepal is confident that there will be no action from China to hurt its citizens, the country's Ambassador Deep Kumar Upadhyay said on Wednesday, while terming its ties with India as "incomparable".

Upadhyay said he was happy that the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam had been resolved.

No country would benefit without peaceful resolution of conflicts, he said.

On being asked how challenging it was for the Himalayan nation to manage ties with its two neighbouring giants, the envoy said Nepal's position was "neutral", but "India occupies a special place in terms of people-to-people contact".

"There is a family type and heart-to-heart relationship between the two countries. We have incomparable relation

Between people," he said during an interaction at the Foreign Correspondents Club here.

India, which has traditionally enjoyed great economic and political ties with Nepal, has faced increasing competition from China in the recent years.

On Nepal joining China's 'One Belt One Road' initiative which seeks to link Asia with Europe, Upadhyay said his country considers China "friendly" and is confident that no action of China will harm its citizens.

India has not joined the initiative, expressing reservations over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a part of OBOR, as it is proposed to pass through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Referring to the upcoming provincial and federal polls in Nepal, Upadhyay said during electioneering, politicians might indulge in rhetoric, but no one could afford to be seen as biased towards people residing in the plains, bordering India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Madhesis, who reside in these parts, have been agitating for enhanced representation in the Nepalese parliament and against the country's new constitution, arguing that it falls short of their needs.

Queried on possible resumption of SAARC process which came to a halt last year over Indo-Pak tensions, the ambassador said nothing could be done until there was a politically conducive atmosphere.

Tags: doklam standoff, deep kumar upadhyay, nepal envoy, himalayan nation
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung aims to launch a foldable Note next year

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli’s India will beat Australia 4-1 in ODI series: VVS Laxman

Asked to predict the scoreline of the limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting with the ODIs on September 17, VVS Laxman said: "4-1 in favour of India." (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: PSG star Neymar slammed on Twitter over refused handshake with Celtic player

Ralston managed to get under Neymar’s skin as the Brazilian held up three fingers to remind Ralston of the score. (Photo:AP)
 

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus get price cut in India

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave the company

Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder (Photo: Brian's Facebook profile)
 

Here’s what Virat Kohli-led Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said about MS Dhoni

While captain Virat Kohli has always been stood firm in his predecessor’s support, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too has not missed a chance to wholeheartedly praise India’s World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Rohingya boat capsize: Toll nears 100 as bodies wash ashore in Bangladesh

A Rohingya man carrying his son and belongings walks through a broken road after crossing the Bangladeshi border at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Rohingya languish in no-man’s land, trapped by landmines and a creek

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets a Rohingya Muslim child at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina makes a plea to Myanmar

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets a Rohingya Muslim child at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

China says cannot share Brahmaputra data with India now due to upgradation

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)

Pak honour killing: Teenage couple electrocuted to death by tribal council

More than 500 people -- almost all women -- die in Pakistan each year in such killings (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham