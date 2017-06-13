World, Neighbours

Heavy rain, landslides kill at least 92 in Bangladesh

AFP
Published Jun 13, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2017, 9:00 pm IST
Police warned that the death toll would likely rise as emergency workers reached remote parts of the Chittagong Hills.
Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: AFP)
 Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: AFP)

Chittagong: Heavy monsoon rains and landslides have killed at least 92 people in southeast Bangladesh, burying many in their homes as they slept, authorities said Tuesday.

Three young children from the same family were among those killed in the disaster, which comes just weeks after a cyclone battered the region and destroyed camps housing thousands of Rohingya refugees.

Police warned that the death toll would likely rise as emergency workers reached remote parts of the Chittagong Hills, where telephone and transport links had been cut.

Many of the victims were from poor tribal communities in the remote hill district of Rangamati, close to the Indian border, where 60 people were killed when mudslides buried their homes.

One woman described the ground sliding from beneath their family home in the dead of night, sending them fleeing to a house next door.

"A few other families also took shelter there, but just after dawn a section of hill fell on the house. Six people are still missing," Khatiza Begum told local news website Bangla Tribune at Rangamati hospital.

District police chief Sayed Tariqul Hasan said most of the landslides happened before dawn on Tuesday.

"Some of them were sleeping in their houses on hillsides when the landslides occurred," he said.

Police and local authorities ordered the evacuation of thousands of people living in slums at the base of hills in the neighbouring district of Chittagong, where 26 people have been confirmed dead.

At least 126 people were killed in that district when a massive landslide buried a village a decade ago.

In the latest incident six people were killed in the nearby district of Bandarban, among them three children buried by a landslide as they slept in their home.

Authorities have opened 18 shelters in the worst-hit hill districts, where 4,500 people have been evacuated, disaster management and relief minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya told reporters.

- 'Constant fear' -

Reaz Ahmed, head of the Department of Disaster Management, said disaster response teams had been deployed but had not yet been able to reach all the affected areas.

"Once the rains are over, we'll get a full picture of the damage and get the recovery work in full swing," he added.

The monsoon rains came two weeks after Cyclone Mora smashed into Bangladesh's southeast, killing at least eight people and damaging tens of thousands of homes.

Rohingya leader Mohammad Anam said the latest rains had further worsened conditions in camps that were badly hit by the cyclone.

"We're living in constant fear of landslides," he said.

Around 300,000 Rohingya, a mainly Muslim stateless ethnic minority, are living in camps in southeastern Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

Heavy monsoon rains also pounded the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chittagong in the district of the same name, disrupting traffic for hours and flooding key roads and business districts.

A ferry sank in the River Buriganga in Dhaka on Monday evening with an estimated 100 passengers aboard, police said, adding all the passengers had managed to swim ashore.

Among the victims in Rangamati district were at least four soldiers who had been sent to clear roads after an earlier landslide.

Thousands of troops are stationed in Rangamati, where a tribal insurgency raged for two decades, and which still suffers sporadic violence.

"The soldiers were sent to clear roads hit by landslide in Manikchhari town when they were themselves buried by a second landslide," armed forces spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Rashidul Hassan said.

"They fell 30 feet (nine metres) from the main road," he said, adding one soldier was missing and 10 injured, five critically.

Tags: heavy monsoon, landslides, rohingya refugees
Location: Bangladesh, Chittagong, Chittagong

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Village in India to be named after Trump; Govt says no such

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

French Spiderman climbs 29-story Spanish hotel without ropes

The free climber has scaled the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission. (Photo: AP)
 

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

The point of a voice assistant on your mobile device is to make your life easier. It was conceptualised to let lazy blokes exempt themselves from the ‘painful’ task of moving a finger and touching certain keys on a touchscreen panel.
 

Bitten by snake, Bihar man bites wife so that they could die together

The man died while his wife was saved (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat, slides back in with it

The viral video has got over 49 millions views since it was posted on June 10 and people still can't believe their eyes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Coimbatore vada seller gets Rs 1.5 lakh from Facebook campaign to pay for amputation

The 50-year-old who sells keema vada at Kottaimedu suffers from diabetes but his condition worsened and he had to get his foot amputated. (Photo: Facebook/IndianStreetFood)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan eyes 2018 start for China-funded mega dam opposed by India

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal (File Photo)

Heavy rains, landslides kill at least 77 in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban Bangladeshi fire fighters and residents search for bodies after a landslide in Bandarban (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka train deaths prompt selfie crackdown post 12-year-old got decapitated

Railway spokesman Wijeya Samarasinghe said mobile phones accounted for most of the 28 deaths on Sri Lanka's railways so far this year. (Photo: Sri Lankan railways)

Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif hopes for swift solution to crisis over Qatar

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP/File)

At least 53 dead in rain-triggered landslides in Bangladesh

Large chunks of mud swept over many thatched homes after the rains began early Monday (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham