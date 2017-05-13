World, Neighbours

We don’t want North Korea at Silk Road Summit: US to China

REUTERS
Published May 13, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Two sources with knowledge of the situation said the US embassy in Beijing had submitted a diplomatic note to China's foreign ministry.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is accompanied by Pak Pong Ju, right, Hwang Pyong So, second left, as he arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP/File)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is accompanied by Pak Pong Ju, right, Hwang Pyong So, second left, as he arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP/File)

Beijing/Shanghai: The United States warned China on Friday that North Korea's attendance at a weekend summit on China's new Silk Road could affect the participation of other countries, casting a shadow over what is Beijing's biggest diplomatic event of 2017.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said the US embassy in Beijing had submitted a diplomatic note to China's foreign ministry, saying that inviting North Korea sent the wrong message at a time when the world was trying to pressure Pyongyang over its repeated missile and nuclear tests.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of working hours in China. The ministry said on Tuesday that North Korea would send a delegation to the summit but gave no other details.

Asked about the invitation to North Korea to attend, Anna Richey-Allen, a spokeswoman for the US State Department's East Asia Bureau, said the United States expected China to push its neighbour to return to "serious talks" on denuclearization.

"That includes taking steps to make clear to the (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un regime the political, economic, and diplomatic consequences of its reckless and unlawful actions."

The United States did not think it would be appropriate for North Korea to play a prominent role at the Belt and Road Forum, according to one of the sources familiar with the US concerns.

The United States will send a delegation led by White House adviser Matt Pottinger to the summit, China's Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has asked China to put more pressure on North Korea, and has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's role in trying to rein in Pyongyang.

A source with knowledge of the note said that some Western countries could walk out of the specific session of the summit the North Koreans were attending if they were given too important a role, but that no decisions had been taken yet.

"This has generated a lot of concern," the source said.

It was not immediately clear which sessions North Korea would attend. There are several sessions happening on Sunday afternoon, including on trade, finance and people-to-people exchanges. China has given few details about attendees.

North Korea's chief delegate may also appear on stage in a group photo with other participants, said the same source, who is familiar with the planning for the summit.

China has not announced who that chief delegate will be, but South Korea's Yonhap news agency said Kim Yong Jae, North Korea's minister of external economic relations, will lead the delegation.

China says silk road a win-win

Leaders from 29 countries will attend the forum in Beijing on May 14-15, an event orchestrated to promote Xi's vision of expanding links between Asia, Africa and Europe underpinned by billions of dollars in infrastructure investment.

Some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both the summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to push Chinese influence globally.

They are also concerned at the presence of leaders from countries with poor human rights records.

China has rejected criticism of the plan and the summit, saying the scheme is open to all, is a win-win and is only about promoting prosperity.

Some of China's most reliable allies and partners will attend the forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

However, the only leader from a G7 nation to attend will be the Italian prime minister, according to China's foreign ministry.

Despite Chinese anger at North Korea's repeated nuclear and missile tests, China remains the isolated state's most important economic and diplomatic backer, even as Beijing has signed up for tough U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang.

China has over the years tried to coax North Korea into cautious, export-oriented economic reforms, rather than saber rattling and nuclear tests, but to little avail.

Tags: silk road summit, kim jong un, donald trump
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Lifestyle Gallery

Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New HTC U 11 video teases 360-degree video recording ahead of launch

HTC U 11 will be available five different colour variants--white, black, blue, red, and silver
 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak may not accept ICJ's jurisdiction in Jadhav's case: report

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Chinese lured by ‘golden visas’

More than 1,00,000 Chinese have poured at least $24 billion in the last decade into “golden visa” programmes across the world that offer residence in exchange for investment.

For first time in 20 years, Nepal will vote in local elections

Supporters of Nepali Congress party march during an election campaign event in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (Photo: AP)

Modi's balancing act in Srilanka left China sulking

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe hold hands and wave to Sri Lankan tea plantation workers of Indian origin during a rally in Norwood, about 140 kilometers (87.5 miles) east of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 12, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Pak: Indian woman asks Islamabad High Court for security on way home

(Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham