World, Neighbours

Pak may not accept ICJ's jurisdiction in Jadhav's case: report

PTI
Published May 13, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 9:28 am IST
India, in its appeal to the ICJ, has accused Pakistan of ‘egregious’ violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
 Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan may not accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, a media report said on Friday.

According to Dunya News, Attorney General of Pakistan was briefed on Jadhav's case after the Hague-based ICJ stayed the execution of the 46-year-old Indian, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "spying".

In the briefing, it was stated that Pakistan does not accept the international court’s jurisdiction to order the state of Pakistan on issues that involve its national stability, the channel said.

India, in its appeal to the ICJ, has accused Pakistan of "egregious" violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy but Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on March 3, 2016.

Jadhav was sentenced to death for "espionage and subversive activities".

India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government. It also said that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran.

India has also handed over to Pakistan an appeal by Jadhav's mother, initiating a process to get his conviction overturned.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, death penalty
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Pakistan was caught by surprise when India moved swiftly to ICJ and Islamabad received a midnight order that stayed the execution of Jadhav. (Photo: Screengrab)

ICJ president seeks Pak's cooperation in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on May 15.
11 May 2017 10:48 AM
In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

International Court of Justice to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case on May 15

The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India, says ICJ.
10 May 2017 11:48 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New HTC U 11 video teases 360-degree video recording ahead of launch

HTC U 11 will be available five different colour variants--white, black, blue, red, and silver
 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

We don’t want North Korea at Silk Road Summit: US to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is accompanied by Pak Pong Ju, right, Hwang Pyong So, second left, as he arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP/File)

Chinese lured by ‘golden visas’

More than 1,00,000 Chinese have poured at least $24 billion in the last decade into “golden visa” programmes across the world that offer residence in exchange for investment.

For first time in 20 years, Nepal will vote in local elections

Supporters of Nepali Congress party march during an election campaign event in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (Photo: AP)

Modi's balancing act in Srilanka left China sulking

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe hold hands and wave to Sri Lankan tea plantation workers of Indian origin during a rally in Norwood, about 140 kilometers (87.5 miles) east of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 12, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Pak: Indian woman asks Islamabad High Court for security on way home

(Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham