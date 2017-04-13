World, Neighbours

Pak: Mob beats, shoots university student dead for blasphemy, cops arrest 45

REUTERS
Published Apr 13, 2017, 9:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 9:35 pm IST
University administration official Fayaz Ali Shah said more than 20 officers at the scene were unable to control the mob.
The mob instead seems to have been incited by rumours circulating among the university's student body. (Photo: Representational)
 The mob instead seems to have been incited by rumours circulating among the university's student body. (Photo: Representational)

Mardan: 45 people had been arrested in connection with the incident by Thursday evening, according to Mardan District Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed.

No case had been filed against the two students prior to the incident and police had not been investigating the two on blasphemy charges.

The mob instead seems to have been incited by rumours circulating among the university's student body.

Mardan's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mohammad Alam Shinwari said the deceased student, Mashal, had been accused of running Facebook pages "which allegedly published blasphemous content".

He was attacked by a large group of students and appears to have succumbed to a gunshot wound, the DIG said.

“The charged students then wanted to burn his body,” Shinwari said, before police intervened.

'Beaten and bloody': eyewitnesses recount horror

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said Mashal and Abdullah, two Mass Communication students, were attacked because they were believed to be "promoting the Ahmadi faith on Facebook".

The eyewitness said a mob of university students first surrounded Abdullah and forced him to recite verses from the Holy Quran. Although he repeatedly denied the accusation that he was an Ahmadi, the students beat him nonetheless.

The police, when alerted, reached the site of the attack and rescued Abdullah, after which the mob set its sights on Mashal, who was in the hostel at the time, the eyewitness said.

Mashal was beaten and shot by the mob and succumbed to the injuries he received.

Video footage of the incident showed Mashal lying on the floor surrounded by men. The student was not moving and his body bore marks of severe torture. Men could be seen kicking his lifeless body and beating it with wooden planks.

Towards the end of the video, he was pulled from his clothes by an unidentified man.

A student requesting anonymity said several leaders of the university's student bodies were part of the attacking mob.

One of Mashal's teachers later told Reuters that he was a passionate and critical student.

“He was brilliant and inquisitive, always complaining about the political system of the country, but I never heard him saying anything controversial against the religion,” the teacher said.

'Police unable to control the situation'

University administration official Fayaz Ali Shah confirmed that the mob of students had killed Mashal over allegations of 'blasphemy'.

He said over 20 officers had arrived at the scene, were unable to control the situation because there were so many students involved.

Hostel warden Muhammad Ali, recounting the incident, claimed that: "Three to four thousand students were approaching. I was alerted that they were approaching, so I closed the gates but they broke in, found Mashal and fired at him and started beating him."

Students said police had been alerted of the incident and were present on campus at the time. When asked why they didn't intervene, police said there were "too many people" in the mob for them to take on.

Tags: blasphemy, lynching, mardan university
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Mardan

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Telangana girl shocked to find king cobra chilling inside fridge

Similar incidents were also reported in Cape Town (Photo: YouTube)
 

People share their most awkward moments while having sex

Muscle cramps topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' movie trailer is a treat for Sachin Tendulkar fans

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'. (Photo: AP)
 

'Whoever wants Azadi, leave now': Gambhir slams manhandling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

The ex-India opening pair of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag showed support for the CRPF jawans, who were manhandled by a number of Kashmiri youth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Serie A giants AC Milan sold to Chinese-backed consortium

AC Milan have been owned by former 3-time Italy prime minister Silvio Berlusconi since 1986. (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Big B and Ranbir is way too winsome!

A throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nepal, China to hold first-ever military exercise

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

Amid Jadhav row, Pak hints India was behind abduction of former army officer

Pakistani army. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Man arrested for online child porn racket, first-of-its-kind scandal in Pak

The FIA said the suspect is an 'engineering graduate and a very good hacker'. (Photo: Representational)

Pak-origin man arrested for misbehaving with PIA female steward

Pakistan International Airlines

85-year-old aims to conquer Everest again

Min Bahadur Sherchan first scaled Everest in May 2008 when he was 76 becoming the oldest person to scale the peak.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham