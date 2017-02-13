World, Neighbours

‘It’s un-islamic’: Pakistan court bans Valentine's Day celebrations

PTI
Published Feb 13, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 4:12 pm IST
Electronic and print media have also been directed not to give coverage to any promotion of the day.
According to the court order, Valentine's Day related festivities have been banned in public and official places. (Representational Image)
 According to the court order, Valentine's Day related festivities have been banned in public and official places. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: A Pakistani high court on Monday banned Valentine's Day celebrations across the country and its promotion on social media, after accepting a petition which argued that it was ‘un-Islamic.’

The order was issued by the Islamabad High Court on the petition submitted by a citizen Abdul Waheed, whose political affiliation was not immediately known.

The petitioner had urged the court that the Valentine Day was not part of the Muslim tradition and its promotions on the mainstream and social media should be banned.

The court accepted the petition and ordered the administration to act accordingly to stop the celebration of Valentine's Day in the country.

It said the order should be implemented with "with immediate effect."

It nominated the Ministry of Information, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure that ban was carried out in letter and spirit.

Apart from the government, the print and electronic media have also been warned to stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately. PEMRA will ensure that media follows the court orders.

Valentine Day has been controversial in Pakistan and every year zealots of religious parties try to terrorise the youngsters celebrating the day.

But it is for the first time that a high court has banned the celebrations.

Only a small minority in the conservative country openly observe the day and that too in the big cities.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain had also urged the nation not to celebrate Valentine's Day saying that it has no connection with the country's culture and should be avoided.

He had urged the people to maintain Pakistan's religious and national identity.

The Valentine's Day activities have often been disrupted in the past in the Muslim-majority country by the supporters of hardline parties like Jamaat-e-Islami.

