World, Neighbours

China mulls radical output cuts, port coal ban in war on smog: document

REUTERS
Published Feb 13, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
If implemented, they would be some of the most radical steps so far to tackle air quality in the country's most polluted cities.
The move comes after China's northeast has battled some of the worst pollution in years as emissions from heavy industry, coal burning in winter and increased transport have left major cities including Beijing blanketed in thick smog. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 The move comes after China's northeast has battled some of the worst pollution in years as emissions from heavy industry, coal burning in winter and increased transport have left major cities including Beijing blanketed in thick smog. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Beijing: China is considering forcing steel and aluminium producers to cut more output, banning coal in one of the country's top ports and shutting some fertiliser and drug plants as Beijing intensifies its war on smog, a draft policy document shows.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) has proposed the measures in the document seen by Reuters. If implemented, they would be some of the most radical steps so far to tackle air quality in the country's most polluted cities.

The move comes after China's northeast has battled some of the worst pollution in years as emissions from heavy industry, coal burning in winter and increased transport have left major cities including Beijing blanketed in thick smog.

The document outlines plans to cut steel and fertiliser capacity by at least half and aluminium capacity by at least 30 percent in 28 cities across five regions from around late November to late February.

By July, it would stop Tianjin, one of the nation's busiest ports, handling coal, with shipments diverted to Tangshan, 130 kms (80 miles) to the north, which would shift large volumes of coal transport from trucks to rail.

Tianjin, China's second largest by cargo volume, is the key hub for trading 100 million tonnes a year of seaborne coal and domestic coal that flows south from Inner Mongolia, the report said.

By September, ports in Hebei province would not be allowed to use trucks to carry coal from railways to ships.

Based on the cuts over three months, the measures would reduce China's total annual steel output by 8 percent annually and aluminium output by 17 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

A source with direct knowledge of the proposal said the environmental watchdog has distributed the draft to relevant local governments and companies seeking reaction.

The Ministry declined to comment on the draft. The Ministry of Transportation did not respond to requests for comment.

It's not known when the Ministry expects to decide on whether to implement the plan, one of the most extreme since the government launched its offensive on pollution three years ago.

Fuelling Rallies

If introduced, the steps would likely further support rallies in aluminium, steel and coal prices, which have been buoyed by China's efforts to shut excess capacity and clean up polluting sectors.

Highlighting the difficulties enforcing that policy, Greenpeace said on Monday that China's operational steel capacity actually rose in 2016 after a high-profile closure programme concentrated on already idled plants.

Still, prolonged cuts in capacity will reignite worries about demand for raw materials like iron ore and coking coal.

The steps will also cause major upheaval for utilities, miners and traders, as they seek alternative routes and storage for their coal.

"I think these proposals are too radical. (The government) hasn't thoroughly considered the likely consequences and solutions to make it happen," said a coal trader based in China.

The plans go further than an earlier proposal by Beijing's regional environmental watchdog to ban coal trucks and storage in Tianjin, which it estimated would cost the port 670 million yuan ($97 million) a year in business.

Most Populated, Most Smoggy

The five regions affected are some of the most populated and most smog-plagued: Beijing, the port city of Tianjin and the neighbouring province of Hebei, as well as Shandong, Shanxi and Henan.

They account for one third of China's crude steel output, while Hebei, Henan and Shandong are the top three aluminium producing regions accounting for around 70 percent of total output.

The Ministry also plans to close pesticide and pharmaceutical factories and fertiliser plants that use urea unless the chemicals and drugs are critically needed for the population, according to the document.

The news comes as the country's northern regions braces for more heavy smog this week. On Monday, state media reported Chinese cities that sit on three pollution "highways" have been told to coordinate efforts to reduce emissions.

Tags: air pollution, china air pollution, china factories, ministry of environmental protection
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Entertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dazzle at the Kala Ghoda festival
Shahid, Kangana and Saif were recently seen promoting their upcoming film, Rangoon. (Photo source Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana and Saif step out in style for the promotion of Rangoon
Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amount of time spent on social media is enough to read 200 books

Reading at all places is a useful strategy (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Japanese man balances coin in unbelievable positions

You won't believe it until you see it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sachin Tendulkar reveals release date of his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

The first poster of the biopic, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was released in April 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitterati slam Virender Sehwag after Blind T20 World Cup tweet

Virender Sehwag has gained a lot of fan following for his exploits on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Adele wins top awards at Grammys, Beyonce dazzles with her

Beyonce may have lost out the top trophy to Adele, but her performance was the highpoint of the ceremony. (Photo source AFP)
 

When Irfan Pathan was asked why he chose India and not Pakistan despite being Muslim

Irfan Pathan, who played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, scored over 1800 runs and picked up 301 wickets with a first over hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 the pick of the lot. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Islamabad HC bans Valentine's Day celebrations in Pakistan

According to the court order, Valentine's Day related festivities have been banned in public and official places. (Representational Image)

Rights group raps Pakistan for 'forced' repatriation of Afghans

Afghan refugees enter Afghan territory after leaving Iran at the Islam Qala border crossing in Kohsan, Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Chinese children learn patriotic spirit at 'red army school'

Students at the Yang Dezhi 'Red Army' elementary school in Wenshui, in China's Guizhou province. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: TV crew for Samaa news channel shot dead in Karachi

A TV crew was shot dead on Sunday after motorcycle-borne gunmen indiscriminately fired upon a DSNG van of a news channel in Karachi.(Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan, US in visa war as both sides declare curbs

Pakistan’s Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham