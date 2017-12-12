search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

3 CPEC projects halted as China considers new financial rules: Pak minister

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pak's Gwadar Port.
CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: China has halted the release of funds for three key projects under the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) till Beijing revised its financial mechanism, said a media report on Tuesday quoting minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal.

The minister informed a parliamentary committee meeting on the CPEC that the Chinese side was reviewing the financial mechanism of these projects and work on them would restart after receiving approval from Beijing, Dawn newspaper quoted a press release by the National Assembly secretariat as saying.

 

The CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

The CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of over $50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan.

Iqbal could not convince the committee members as to why the Chinese government had opted for a new financial mechanism and scrapped the previous one which was agreed upon by both countries, the report said.

It was reported that China had temporarily stopped funding some projects, particularly those related to the road network under CPEC, till a further decision on new guidelines by Beijing.

The decision by the Chinese government is likely to hit over 1 trillion Pakistani rupees worth of road projects of the Pakistan's National Highway Authority (NHA), the Dawn had reported last week.

The report had said that China decided to temporarily stop funding at least three major road projects in Pakistan under the CPEC following reports of alleged corruption.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Asad Umar, who is also a member of the parliamentary committee, said the meeting was informed that China was revising the infrastructure projects under its "financial review".

Another member of the committee, Al-Haj Gul Khan Afridi, said they were told that China had not stopped financing the CPEC projects but raised some "technical objections" to three NHA road projects.

A team of Chinese experts would arrive in Pakistan soon to inspect the three projects by the National Highway Authority (NHA), he added.

The road projects that are likely to be affected include 210 km Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Road, the 110 km Khuzdar-Basima Road and the 136 km Karakarom Highway from Raikot to Thakot.

However, a senior NHA official rejected the government claim that work on the three road projects of the authority had been halted on technical grounds.

"It is not true that China raised objections to the projects because these had already been approved at the 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held last year," he said.

Iqbal informed the committee that the Karachi Circular Railway project had been approved for the CPEC, while similar projects for Quetta and Peshawar would be reviewed in accordance with the technical feasibility reports.

Tags: china-pakistan economic corridor, cpec projects, china's financial mechanism, gwadar port
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh look dashing together as they join hands for project

Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shared on Instagram.
 

Mushroom magic: Modi's fair colour result of imported mushrooms, claims Cong ally

Thakore alleged that Modi was as dark as him previously, but his complexion lightened considerably after he started consuming the mushrooms imported from Taiwan. (Photo: File)
 

Sexy-genarian! 64-year-old professor accidentally becomes Instagram sensation

Lyn Slater who goes by Accidental Icon on Instagram is a 64-year-old professor at Fordham University, has over 300,000 followers. (Photo: Instagram/AccidentalIcon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Rohingya women recall rape horror

One of the pregnant women who was raped recalls that she started to bleed and was certain her baby was dying. (Photo: AP)

Nepal’s Leftist future: K P Sharma Oli expected to become PM

Its victory returns many figures of the tumultuous transition period, including CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli, who is expected to be the new prime minister. (Photo: AP)

India-China strategic ties greater than partial friction: Wang Yihas

‘We have handled the issue of cross-border incursions by the Indian border troops into China's Donglang (Dokalam) area through diplomatic measures,’ Wang Yihas said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Nepal heads toward Leftist majority, ruling Nepali Cong lags behind

According to results released by the Election Commission, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist has won 51 seats while its alliance partner CPN Maoist-Centre has bagged 21 seats. (Photo: AFP)

India rejected 'message of peace', refused to stop ceasefire violations, claims Pak

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal claimed that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a letter to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had urged for calm and respect for the 2003 ceasefire agreement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham