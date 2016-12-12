 LIVE !  :  Indina Team (Photo: DC) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 5: India four wickets away from sealing the series
 
To cross LoC, Pakistan pays Rs 1 crore per terrorist: PoK leader

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 8:40 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 8:41 am IST
Those organisations which are banned by Pakistan have been given free hand here and along the LoC, claimed PoK leader.
Muzaffarabad: Even as Pakistan keeps pleading its innocence at international fora regarding it not being involved in terror-related activities, particularly when it comes to India, Sardar Raees Inqlabi, a leader of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-based Jammu and Kashmir Aman Forum, has rubbished that claim by saying that Islamabad is paying hefty sums of cash to send terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC).

"You (Pakistan) are hiring killers and murderers; you pay them one crore rupees and turn them into a bomb and make them cross LoC, which is the main reason of tension. We condemn this terrorism. If you are so fond of firing, you must fight army to army," says Inqlabi.

Further exposing Pakistan's state-support to terror outfits and questioning Islamabad's ulterior motives, he asks, "Those terror outfits which are banned in Pakistan in accordance with the National Action Plan, why are they being allowed to operate from 'Azad' Kashmir (PoK), and why are the banned groups been given a free hand in PoK?"

"Those organisations which are banned by Pakistan have been given free hand here and along the LoC, and thus, we demand that Islamabad must impose a blanket ban on such outfits akin to the National Action Plan in Pakistan," adds Inqlabi.

The Pakistan army is facilitating and aiding infiltration by providing either cover fire or shelter to terrorists attempting to sneak into Indian territory by crossing over the LoC.

Last month, Indian security forces released a video clearly showing infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

According to the report, more than 100 militants owing allegiance to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen have been staying in terror training camps located in PoK and waiting to sneak across the LoC into Indian Territory.

Also slamming Pakistan for practicing discrimination in awarding compensation, Inqlabi said, "If someone dies in a bomb blast in Pakistan, his family is compensated with Rs. 50 lakh, but what we get in PoK is just Rs. 1-2 lakh."

Meanwhile, to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10 (Saturday), Baloch political activists across world, including the UK, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Germany and many other European nations, held protests against the atrocities committed by the Pakistani establishment on their people back home.

Accusing the Pakistani army of having licence to "kill, rape and torture Baloch people and to take out their organs to sell them", Baloch Kurd Liberation activist and World Baloch Women's Forum president Naela Quadri Baloch demanded that the United Nations, which has "turned blind and has closed its ears and mouth", to wake up and listen what is going on in Balochistan.

Calling Pakistan's genocide of the Baloch people, with the full support of China, as a form of "ethnic cleansing", Naela said: "The International Day of Human Rights was announced by the UN, but, it is silent despite the atrocities at the level of genocide going on in Balochistan by the Pakistan army and the Pakistani establishment. It's like a kind of situation where the Baloch people have no rights that even your animals have."

In Geneva, Switzerland, Abdul Bugti of the Baloch Republican Party, said, "The objective of the protest is to highlight the abuses taking place in Balochistan on this occasion. There are massive human rights abuses going on in Balochistan by the 'terror-state' of Pakistan, its army and intelligence agencies."

"They are engaged in killing and enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians on a daily basis. We have been highlighting these issues and we want the international community to stop this Baloch genocide," he added.

Tags: pok, pakistan-occupied kashmir, terrorism, loc, indo-pak border

