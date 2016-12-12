World, Neighbours

China to continue opposing India's NSG bid, Azhar ban, says stand ‘unchanged’

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 3:34 pm IST
China's second 'technical hold' on Azhar's banning in UN is due to expire at the end of this month.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)
 Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: File)

Beijing: India's diplomatic efforts to get China's backing for NSG membership bid and getting JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as terrorist by the UN seems to be making no headway with Beijing on Monday saying its stand on the two key issues "remains unchanged".

"As for India's application for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and listing issue pursuant to resolution of 1267 (to list Masood as terrorist), China's position remains unchanged," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

His assertion that China's stand remains unchanged on both NSG and Azhar issues was made while answering a question on Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's remarks at an India-China think tank forum in New Delhi last week when he said China should not give a political colour to New Delhi's efforts to access civilian nuclear technology.

Jaishankar had also expressed dismay over the two countries not being able to come together on the issue of "fundamentalist terrorism" at critical international forums, a reference to China blocking India's bid to get Azhar banned by the UN.

China's second 'technical hold' on Azhar's banning in UN is due to expire at the end of this month and the two countries are in talks on both the NSG and Azhar issues.

Officials here are not clear about the complex process of the UN 1267 committee where China, a veto-wielding member, has blocked India's application twice already, while the rest of the members supported it.

On Jaishankar's remarks that China should respect each other's legitimate aspirations, Geng said as major developing countries it is natural that two countries need not see eye to eye on every issue.

"Thanks to the concerted efforts of China and India the strategic cooperation between the two sides have made all round progress," he said.

"The two sides have been moving toward establishing a more closely knit strategic partnership for cooperation. As two major developing countries it is only natural for us to not see eye to eye on all issues, but the mainstream of the bilateral relationship is cooperation and the two of us are staying in communication on relevant issues," he said.

The Chinese side is looking to work together with the Indian side to expand bilateral mutual beneficial cooperation and manage differences based on consensus reached by leaders of both countries, he said.

On the US Congress clearing the decks for India to become a Major Defence Partner of America, Geng gave a guarded reaction saying that both America and India are important countries.

"We welcome normal state to state relationship between different countries. We hope that the bilateral relationship and cooperation will be conducive to regional peace and development," he said.

Tags: china, masood azhar
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

India has urged China to change stand on Masood Azhar: Govt

On several occasions, China has reiterated with India their resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms.
01 Dec 2016 3:41 PM
Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: PTI)

JeM chief Masood Azhar is a 'terrorist', says Pervez Musharraf

Musharraf also said that the Nawaz Sharif government lacks aggression.
28 Oct 2016 8:32 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
 

When Sunil Gavaskar saved a family during Mumbai riots

Sunil Gavaskar senior was presented with the Golden Jubilee Life Time Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 

5 times Rajinikanth gave extremely memorable performances in Bollywood

Stills from his films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan: Taliban demands for cash stir fears of comeback in Swat Valley

aliban have also struggled to build ideological support after their bloody two-year rule that saw them impose a harsh version of Islamic law on the valley’s 2 million residents. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Pakistan grounds French-built ATR planes after fatal crash

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 smashed into a hillside in the country's north while travelling from the city of Chitral to Islamabad last Wednesday. (Photo: Representational Image)

Meet the new chief of Pakistan's powerful ISI or military Intel

Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar (left) was appointed as director-general of the ISI. (Photo: Twitter)

To cross LoC, Pakistan pays Rs 1 crore per terrorist: PoK leader

According an official estimate, the Pakistan army has violated the ceasefire arrangement agreed upon with India in November 2003 along the LoC and International Border (IB) more than 440 times this year. (Representational Image)

Pakistan's new army chief removes ISI head in major reshuffle

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham