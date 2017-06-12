World, Neighbours

Pak condemns Indian Army’s ceasefire violations, summons DHC J P Singh

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 2:37 pm IST
It said that three civilians were killed in the firing in Chirikot and Hot Spring sectors on June 10 and June 12.
(Photo: Representational)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged firing by Indian troops along the LoC in which three Pakistani civilians were killed.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

It said that three civilians were killed in the firing in Chirikot and Hot Spring sectors on June 10 and June 12. "The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the Foreign Office said.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC, it said.

"Indian troops initiated unprovoked heavy weapons including mortar firing" targeting civilian population along the LOC in Jandrot and Hot spring sectors today, the Pakistan army said in a statement.

Three more civilians were injured due to the Indian firing, it said. The Pakistan Army also claimed that they inflicted damage to Indian posts.

Related Stories

The statement added that Lt. Gen. Bhatt highlighted cases of escalations of tension by the Pakistan Army during the conversation. Photo: PTI)

Pakistan warned on LoC violations

The statement added that Lt. Gen. Bhatt highlighted cases of escalations of tension by the Pakistan Army during the conversation.
06 Jun 2017 2:21 AM
Lt. General AK Bhatt conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pakistani Army's intentions and actions. (Representational Image)

Indian Army DGMO discusses LoC situation with Pakistan counterpart

Lt. General AK Bhatt conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pak Army's intentions and actions.
05 Jun 2017 2:42 PM
More From Neighbours

Pak beefs up security on Silk Road after ISIS claims Chinese teachers’ killing

Chinese President Xi Jinping with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Pakistani PM to appear before court-appointed investigators

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP/File)

Pakistani PM to appear before court-appointed investigators

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Sri Lanka makes 1st arrest over hate crimes against Muslims, takes tough stand

The man in custody was directly linked to at least four arson attacks in a Colombo suburb, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Panamagate: Nawaz Sharif’s party suspects ‘systematic conspiracy’ for his ouster

Abid Sher Ali, a relative of Sharif and minister of state for water and power said that the Sharif family has been facing accountability for the past 40 years. (Photo: AP)
