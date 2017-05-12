World, Neighbours

Pak: Indian diplomat caught taking photos inside court, apologises

PTI
Published May 12, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Piyush Singh was caught taking pictures inside the court, including a picture of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.
Islamabad High Court. (Photo: AP)
 Islamabad High Court. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: A senior Indian diplomat had to apologise after he was caught taking photos inside the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of a case filed by a Pakistani man accused of forcing an Indian woman into marriage at gunpoint, a media report said on Friday.

The official identified as Piyush Singh, first secretary at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, snapped three photos inside the court, including a picture of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, during the hearing of the case filed by Tahir Ali seeking the high court's intervention to meet his Indian wife Uzma.

When courtroom officials brought the incident to the notice of the judge, he ordered confiscation of Singh's cellphone, The Express Tribune reported.

Terming it a serious violation of the court decorum, the judge ordered the Indian diplomat to submit a written apology before the court after Singh verbally apologised for the said incident. However, later the diplomat issued a written apology.

The court accepted his apology and warned him not to repeat the act, the report said.

"I fully apologise for the attempt of using mobile in court by mistake. It is requested that I may kindly be pardoned for this," said Singh in his statement.

Uzma, a resident of New Delhi, on May 8 filed a plea with the Islamabad court against Ali, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him.

Uzma reached Pakistan on May 1 and travelled to Buner district in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to marry Ali on May 3. The couple reportedly met in Malaysia, where Tahir worked as a taxi-driver.

The case has attracted attention on both sides of the border.

Tags: indian high commission, islamabad high court, piyush singh
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

The screening of the films 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Sarkar 3', which released on Friday, were held in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars catch screening of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3
Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

South Korea's Moon scraps state textbooks to ‘normalise history education’

South Korean President Moon Jae-In. (Photo: File)
 

Asian Wrestling C'ship: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran in race for gold

Competing for the first time in women's 60kg category after jumping up the weight division from 58kg, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik hardly had to break a sweat en route to the final. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman stuck in traffic strikes ‘yoga pose’ in the middle of a highway

Kristin Bjornsen got fed up with the traffic on a Miami highway and struck the pose. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Sachin Tendulkar owns team in VIVO Pro Kabaddi League

The Chennai-based Pro Kabaddi League franchise is owned by a consortium – Iquest Enterprises Private Limited, which include Sachin Tendulkar and serial entrepreneur N Prasad. (Photo: AP)
 

Argentina’s first transgender officer rejoins force as chief years after coming out

Analia Pasantino. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung still hasn’t given up on flip phones

(Image: Samsung)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan blast kills at least 20, wounds 'many': police

Suicide bomb blast in Baluchistan. (Photo: AP)

Modi hails MGR, Muralitharan during his two day visit in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday primarily to attend the International Vesak Day celebrations (Photo: Twitter)

India-Sri Lanka ties etched in time by ‘Great Master’: Modi

Prime Minister Modi also became the first Indian leader to visit Sri Lanka's tea plantation workers of Indian ancestry since their arrival nearly 200 years ago. (Photo: AP)

Diversity calls for celebration and not confrontation: Modi

Modi assured India's full support to the steps taken by Colombo to improve the living conditions of minority Tamils in the country. (Photo: AP)

India will be a friend and partner: Modi assures Lanka amid Chinese concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham