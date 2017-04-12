 LIVE !  :  Rohit sharma and David Warner are set to go up in arms against each other on Wednesday, at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma and co look to halt Sunrisers juggernaut
 
World, Neighbours

No compromise on national security: Sharif, Pak army chief on Jadhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 12, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
New Delhi has said that Jadhav’s execution will be considered "pre-meditated murder" and India would take necessary action to save him.
Nawaz Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa decided that no pressure could influence Pakistan’s decision about Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 Nawaz Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa decided that no pressure could influence Pakistan’s decision about Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, even as India mulls options to respond to its neighbour over the death sentence to former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to reports, it was decided at the meeting that 'no compromises would be made on Pakistan’s national security and integrity'. Nawaz Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa decided that no pressure could influence Pakistan’s decision about Jadhav.

New Delhi has said that Jadhav’s execution will be considered "premeditated murder" and that India would take necessary action to save him. Jadhav’s death sentence, given by a Pakistani military court has been condemned by all parties in Parliament. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned Islamabad of the consequences on the two countries’ bilateral ties if they carried out the execution.

However, Sharif's office said there was no mention of Jadhav during the talks. The statement said, “Matters pertaining to the professional preparedness of Pak Army, current security and border situation of the country came under discussion, during the meeting.”

Tags: nawaz sharif, kulbhushan jadhav, sushma swaraj, qamar javed bajwa
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man makes 'ice pops' using condoms to heal wife's vagina post childbirth

It can help with bruises and swelling (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China willing to work with US against North Korea threat, seeks peaceful means

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Dalai Lama Arunachal visit: China warns India of negative impact on bilateral ties

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (Photo: File)

Pak, India must resolve issues, cannot be enemies forever: Pak NSA to Canadian envoy

Janjua's remarks came amid soaring tensions between the two neighbours after Pakistan awarded a death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan to be wary of Indian backlash: Musharraf on Jadhav's excution

Former Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf (Photo: AFP)

Arunachal people live ‘difficult lives’ under India's ‘illegal’ rule: China

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, performs a ritual during the day's teachings in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham