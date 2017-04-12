No compromise on national security: Sharif, Pak army chief on Jadhav

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, even as India mulls options to respond to its neighbour over the death sentence to former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

According to reports, it was decided at the meeting that 'no compromises would be made on Pakistan’s national security and integrity'. Nawaz Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa decided that no pressure could influence Pakistan’s decision about Jadhav.

New Delhi has said that Jadhav’s execution will be considered "premeditated murder" and that India would take necessary action to save him. Jadhav’s death sentence, given by a Pakistani military court has been condemned by all parties in Parliament. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned Islamabad of the consequences on the two countries’ bilateral ties if they carried out the execution.

However, Sharif's office said there was no mention of Jadhav during the talks. The statement said, “Matters pertaining to the professional preparedness of Pak Army, current security and border situation of the country came under discussion, during the meeting.”