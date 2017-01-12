China: Son forces 92-year-old mother to live in filthy cage for years

The old woman from the Chinese province of Guangxi was locked up in the cage by her son and daughter-in-law. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Guangxi: A 92-year-old woman was rescued by Fengshan County Administration officials after a video footage showing her trapped in a filthy cage made its way to the internet, making it viral in no time. The video forced the local authorities to intervene and take action.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the old woman from the Chinese province of Guangxi was locked up in the cage by her son and daughter-in-law.

The rescued woman told the officials that she was kept in captivity for many years. She also said that she was not given enough food or clothes and was forced to live in dirty conditions.

The video footage showed the appalling conditions in which the woman was forced to live. She had very less access to light, no bed to sleep on and had no proper sanitation provision. The woman had to sleep on a piece of wood and had a piece of quilt for warmth. Moreover, the cage was always locked, making it impossible for her to escape.

After her rescue, officials questioned her son and his wife, who they accused of having bad attitude. Police officials have launched an investigation against the woman’s family and are waiting for her recovery for further information.