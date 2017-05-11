World, Neighbours

As Modi visits Colombo, Lanka rejects China's request to dock submarine

REUTERS
Published May 11, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
India had raised fierce opposition when Sri Lanka had last allowed Chinese submarine to dock in Colombo in 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieved by Sri Lankan PM and other dignitaries in Colombo (Photo: PMO/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieved by Sri Lankan PM and other dignitaries in Colombo (Photo: PMO/Twitter)

Colombo: Sri Lanka has rejected China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month, two senior government officials said on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the island nation.

Sri Lanka last allowed a Chinese submarine to dock in the capital of Colombo in October 2014, a move that triggered fierce opposition from India, which worries about growing Chinese activity in a country it has long viewed as part of its area of influence.

A senior Sri Lankan government official said China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month had been rejected. He said Sri Lanka was "unlikely" to agree to China's request to dock the submarine at any time, given India's concerns. The official asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The second official, at the defence ministry, also said China's request to dock this month had been rejected but that a decision on a further docking had been postponed.

"It might happen later," the second official said, adding that China had requested approval to use the port around May 16 "sometime back".

A source close to the Chinese embassy in Colombo confirmed that China had requested permission for the submarine visit but was still awaiting a response.

China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka in recent years, funding airports, roads, railways and ports, unsettling India, traditionally the closest economic partner of the island nation of 21 million people.

More than 70 per cent of the trans-shipment in Colombo port comes from India.

Sri Lanka is finalising a plan to lease 80 percent of its loss-making Hambantotata port to China for 99 years, but the deal has been delayed because of opposition from trade unions.

Tags: narendra modi, chinese submarine, sri lankan government
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Modi in Sri Lanka on 2-day visit, to address Indian-origin Tamil community

He will attend a private dinner with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at 'Temple Trees', the latter's official residence.
11 May 2017 4:21 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Modi’s Sri Lanka visit: Checkmate China

The PM is visiting the country primarily to attend the biggest Buddhist festival “Vesak Day” as its chief guest.
11 May 2017 2:41 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Commuters in China push away 100 tonne train to free stranded woman

The crowd displayed extraordinary courage and teamwork (Photo: Facebook)
 

How good is Honor’s brand new EMUI 5.0?

You will still find it confused between choosing the best of iOS and stock Android interfaces. (Image: EMUI 5.1 logo)
 

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

"We will keep our programmes as they are, but not playing a series against India does hurt our revenue generation," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

Confirmed! Katrina is a part of Aamir-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindustan

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

18-month-old baby weighing 31 kg uncontrollably gains 2 kg every month

The child's parents have visited every doctor without luck (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Half Girlfriend's Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi by Shraddha featuring autotune

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Husband of Indian woman who got married at gun point pleads Pak court to meet her

Uzma has been staying at the Indian mission in Islamabad (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad must learn 'vital lessons' from China-India trade ties: Pak media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

China launches 1st clean-up campaign across Mt Everest region

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)

China may become bystander in competition with resurgent India: think tank

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

China conducts new missile tests aimed to counter THAAD: report

The statement said the test was conducted in accordance with the annual training plan to
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham