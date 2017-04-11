 LIVE !  :  Aditya Tare becomes the first batsman to get dismissed in the RPS innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live | RPS vs DD: Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa put the breaks on DD run rate
 
Jadhav issue controversial, he must not be hanged: Pak Oppn party chief

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
According to ISPR, Jadhav was arrested for his 'involvement in espionage and sabotage activities' in Balochistan and Karachi city.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Photo: AFP)

Lahore: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday indirectly opposed the death sentence handed out to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for "spying", saying the issue is controversial but his party is
against capital punishment "on principle".

The issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is controversial. He must not have been here in the first place, Bilawal told reporters.

Recalling that his maternal grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also sentenced to death, he said his party is against capital punishment on principle.

PPP Punjab president and former federal information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said the India's reaction on Jadhav's death sentence was "natural".

"In fact Nawaz Sharif government has failed to tell the world about the charge sheet on Jadhav. Had India arrested such a Pakistani spy it would have propagated a lot in the world, he said.

Pakistan's former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan said Jadhav can file a review appeal before the army chief or the Supreme Court against his sentence.

"In case of rejection of his petition, he may file mercy plea before the President, he said, adding this is a long process and it may take more than two years.

Pakistan sentenced Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

According to ISPR, Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his "involvement in espionage and sabotage actives" in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province and Karachi city.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

Tags: bilawal bhutto zardari, kulbhushan jadhav, capital punishment, pakistan people's party
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

ADVERTISEMENT
