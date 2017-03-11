World, Neighbours

Samjhauta blasts: Pak summons India’s Deputy HC over Aseemanand's acquittal

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 11:13 am IST
A total of 68 people were killed in the blasts in two coaches of Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007.
Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: AP)
 Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner to express its concern over the acquittal of right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand - an accused in the Samjhauta train blasts case - in a case of terrorism.

In a late night statement, the Foreign Office said Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was called in by the Director General (South Asia & SAARC) on Friday "to express concern over acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in Ajmer Sharif blast case."

"Swami Aseemanand had publicly confessed that he was the 'mastermind' of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack of February 2007 and had also identified a serving Indian army officer Col Purohit, who was head of terrorist organisation Abhinav Bharat, as his accomplice in the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack," it said.

A total of 68 people were killed in the blasts in two coaches of Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007. The statement said that 42 Pakistani citizens had lost their lives in the Samjhauta train blasts.

"The Government of Pakistan expects India to take steps to bring to justice all those involved in the heinous act of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack," it said.

On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria had asked India to bring the perpetrators of the Samjhauta train blasts to justice and termed the acquittal of Aseemanand in the 2007 Ajmer blast case as "regrettable".

Aseemanand is an accused in the Samjhauta blast case. "What we have noted is that over the last few years they had been exonerating people involved in the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack," Zakaria had said.

"We have been pursuing the case of Samjhauta Express with the Indian government and we hope that they will share the findings/investigations collected so far in the case with us and perpetrators will be brought to justice," he had said.

A member of right-wing Hindu group Abhinav Bharat, Assemanand has been in jail since December 2010. He was also named as an accused in Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast case.

Tags: swami aseemanand, j p singh, samjhauta express blast
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch Alia-Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Amitabh Bachchan launched on Thursday a joint initiative between Ramesh Sippy's Academy of Cinema and Entertainment and Mumbai University for film courses. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches Ramesh Sippy's initiative for Mumbai University
The cast and crew of the film 'Fukrey 2' celebrated the wrap of the film with a bash late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Fukrey 2 celebrate wrap of the film with a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Inside pics: Salman, Karisma, Karan, Malaika, others have a ball at bash

Some of the pictures of the bash shared on Instagram.
 

MS Dhoni unlikely to witness Virat Kohli and Co take on Australia in Ranchi Test

If MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand side reaches semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the former Indian cricket team skipper won’t be able to reach Ranchi and witness the third India versus Australia Test in his hometown Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Shah Rukh undergoes shoulder surgery again, shares news in the sweetest way

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in 'Raees' earlier this year.
 

India vs Australia Test cricket series: Pat Cummins replaces injured Mitchell Starc

In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option, said Trevor Hohns, head of Australian selection committee. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan Parliament passes landmark Hindu marriage bill

It was the second time that the National Assembly passed the bill.

India exonerating people involved in terrorist attack: Pakistan official

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammed Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

China to reduce army reserves amid plans to cut 3 lakh troops

It is not clear whether the three lakh troops would be relocated in different units or if the process of their retirement is underway. (Photo: AFP)

India urged to probe into killing of Nepalese national allegedly shot by SSB

Govinda Gautam, Nepalese national, died of injuries due to open firing from Indian side at Nepal-India border

Was tortured in captivity; ear nerve, muscles damaged: Pak blogger

Ahmad Waqass Goraya was among five activists who vanished in Pakistan in early January. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham