Pak Army Chief visits troops along LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited troops along the Line of Control ( LoC) in Muzaffarabad Sector.

The Army Chief was given a detailed report by the local Commander regarding operational situation, ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

General Bajwa appreciated the state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale, and motivation for the fulfillment of assigned missions, The Dawn quoted an official statement as saying.

Bajwa also interacted with his troops, who were reported to have pledged that "no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response".

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief stated, "We are aware of the defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable of defeating all threats, irrespective of the 'front'."