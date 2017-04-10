World, Neighbours

Pak sentences former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 10, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
Pakistan had arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav in March last year reportedly from Balochistan, and claimed he was a R&AW spy.
Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: Videograb)
 Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: Videograb)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday sentenced alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, said reports.

"The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death sentence," the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Jadhav was "tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923," ISPR said.

Jadhav "confessed before a magistrate and court that he was tasked by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities seeking to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan, through impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi," the ISPR said.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa "has confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM," it added.

Jadhav, a retired Naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan from Balochistan on March 3 last year for allegedly spying for Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

India had denied that Jadhav was a R&AW spy, but said that he was a retired Naval officer. However, Pakistan had refused to extradite him.

Pakistan's foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz had alleged that he was involved in "subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan". In March last year, Pakistan released what it claimed to be Kulbhushan's video confession.

Tags: pakistan, kulbhushan yadav, r&aw, sartaj aziz

Related Stories

Video grab of Kul BhushanYadav, whom Pakistan has arrested for his alleged links with India’s foreign espionage agency RAW. (Photo: video grab)

What rubbish, says India to Pak video flaunting ‘spy confession’

Pak officials released a video showing Indian ‘spy confessing’ to RAW’s involvement in Balochistan separatist movement.
29 Mar 2016 8:11 PM
Officials said the authorities had finalised the dossier which included video evidences of an Indian submarine – spying on multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in November - and confession and statements of RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav.

Pakistan sends dossier against alleged RAW spy Kulbhushan Yadav

India accepted he was a former Navy officer but denied he was linked with the government.
31 Dec 2016 3:27 AM
Kulbhushan Yadav was arrested by the Pakistan authorities during a raid in Balochistan in March this year. (Photo: PTI/ Video grab)

Statement attributed to Aziz on Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav incorrect: Pak

Yadav has admitted to directing various activities in Karachi and Balochistan, claims Pak government.
08 Dec 2016 7:57 AM
Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria.(Photo: File)

India funding terrorism, interfering in our internal affairs, claims Pak

Nafees Zakaria said the arrest of alleged Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan was proof of New Delhi's support to militancy.
30 Mar 2017 5:40 PM
Video grab of KuL Yadav Bhushan, whom Pakistan has arrested for his alleged links with India’s foreign espionage agency RAW. (Photo: PTI)

Indian’s arrest is a Pak Army ploy

Pakistan’s mishandling of the separatists has led to this rebellion in its own backyard.
27 Mar 2016 12:56 AM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Turkish Airlines cabin crew helps deliver baby at a height of 42000 ft

They welcomed an adorable passenger on flight (Photo: Twitter)
 

Leaked WhatsApp messages, stinging Facebook post, Bhupathi-Paes row gets murkier

In their WhatsApp chat, Mahesh Bhupathi is seen categorically telling Leander Paes that he was still undecided about the combination but logically Rohan Bopanna would suit the conditions in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Justin Trudeau replies to Quora user with photo after she asked for proof

The Canadian Prime Minister replied with a photo of him during the session replying to all the questions thrown at him and it has now gone viral. (Photo: Quora)
 

Watch: Why were Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina asked to ‘step down’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a joint press conference, at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

United in grief: Rishabh Pant shows steely resolve like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

One still doesn't know how Rishabh Pant's career will pan out after a decade but if it comes to strength of character, he showed that he is at par with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI / AFP)
 

Mahela Jayawardena reveals why Mumbai Indians dropped Rohit Sharma down batting order

“Teams tend to target Rohit (Sharma), and put a lot of pressure on the other guys as well,” Mahela Jayawardena, Mumbai Indians coach, said while explaining the to drop Rohit Sharma down the batting order. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

3 Indians killed in road accident in Nepal

The three were killed on the spot on Sunday when the truck, en route to Hetauda from Narayanghat in Chitwan district, struck the car with an Indian registration number plate. (Photo: Representational/DC)

China takes credit for rescuing ship in Gulf of Aden, silent on Indian Navy’s role

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the operation demonstrated 'effectiveness of the Chinese naval force in the field of fighting against pirates'. (Photo: AP)

Sohail Mahmood may replace Abdul Basit as new Pak envoy to India

Mahmood would take responsibilities as High Commissioner from early next month (Photo: Pakistan Embassy)

Hasina 'selling' Bangladesh to India to stay in power: Khaleda Zia

Bangladeshi ex-prime minister and main opposition leader Khaleda Zia. (Photo: AFP/File)

International warrant issued to arrest Lanka's ex-diplomat to Russia

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne had earlier issued a warrant through Interpol for the arrest of Weeratunga. (Photo: Representational Image/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham