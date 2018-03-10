search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Sri Lanka to appoint committee to probe ‘conspiratorial hand’ in riots

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
Anti-Muslim riots, since Monday, have left two persons dead and damaged several homes, businesses and mosques in the Kandy district.
Tensions between Muslim groups and the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community in the country have escalated since the end of the civil war in May 2009. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
  Tensions between Muslim groups and the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community in the country have escalated since the end of the civil war in May 2009. (Photo: Representational/ AP)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday appointed a commission to probe the communal clashes in the violence-hit Kandy district that prompted him to impose a nationwide state of emergency, according to a media report.

Anti-Muslim riots, since Monday, have left two persons dead and damaged several homes, businesses and mosques in the Kandy district.

 

The violence erupted after the death of a man from the mainly Buddhist Sinhalese majority last week. To rein in communal violence, a state of emergency has been imposed by President Maithripala Sirisena’s government.

Also Read: Prez Sirisena India bound even as Sri Lanka broils in communal violence

A three-member committee comprising of retired judges will probe whether any violation of law and order is among the reasons for the clashes, evaluate the damages to lives and properties, probe whether there was any conspiratorial hand behind the incidents, Colombo Page reported.

The committee will also recommend steps that need to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, and look into the conduct of relevant authorities in controlling the situation and their accountability, the report said, adding that the retired judges will be named later.

A curfew in the district was lifted at dawn on Saturday but the decision to re-impose the curfew in the Kandy administrative district would be taken after reviewing the security situation in the affected areas, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

Also Read: Trapped in mosques: Despite Sri Lanka emergency, Buddhists burn Muslim homes

A total of 146 suspects were arrested in Kandy -- 135 over violence and 11 for violating the curfew since March 4, the report said.

“The suspects are being interrogated and action will be taken against them under the regulations of the state of emergency,” Gunasekera was quoted as saying by the report.

Tensions between Muslim groups and the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community in the country have escalated since the end of the civil war in May 2009.

In 2014, violence directed against Muslim minority groups broke out in the southwestern town of Aluthgama, following a rally by hardline Buddhist nationalist monks, resulting in the death of at least three Muslims.

Tags: sri lanka emergency, anti-muslim riots, maithripala sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
 

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)
 

How to install Android P on your smartphone

Android P brings certain new features such as a revamped UI, HEIC image compression, indoor mapping using Wi-Fi, native support for display notches and more.
 

Facebook blocked my account, deleted posts: Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan

In a bid to expose Mohammed Shami’s alleged extra-marital affair, his wife Hasin Jahan had earlier also posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)

Prez Sirisena India bound even as Sri Lanka broils in communal violence

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Saturday left on a foreign tour even as his country has been hit by communal violence that has killed at least two people. (Photo: File)

Pak says India violating human rights in Kashmir, UN says its other way round

Jammu and Kashmir has been an area of contention for both India and Pakistan ever since the nations were formed in 1947 with three battles having been fought between the two neighbours over it. (Photo: Representational/ AP)

Win for hardliners: Pak Court rules public office seekers must declare faith

The verdict is major victory of hardliners who were pressing that Ahmadiyyas working in government offices should be identified. (Representational/ AP)

Proclaimed offender: Pak orders Musharraf’s arrest, property seizure

Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008. He is wanted in Pakistan in several criminal cases including in the killing of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham