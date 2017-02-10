World, Neighbours

Pak committed to freedom of navigation in Arabian Sea: Nawaz Sharif

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Pakistan kicked off a multi-nation naval exercise in the Arabian Sea on Friday with the participation of 37 countries.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said as a multi-nation naval exercise hosted by the country kicked off in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

The five-day exercise codenamed 'Aman 17' began off the coast of Karachi with the participation of 37 countries. The major participants include the US, China and Russia, but India is not participating.

Commander of the Pakistani fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini inaugurated the exercise by hoisting the national flag at Karachi dockyard.

Nine platforms from nine countries arrived to participate in the naval exercise, according to a statement by the navy.

"Navies of 37 countries are participating in 'Aman 17', out of which 9 countries are participating with naval assets including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Japan and Russia," the navy said.

Russia's Severomorsk anti-war ship, Altay Tug Boat and Dubna tanker are part of the exercise and the participating units will rehearse various naval operations to enhance mutual understanding and regional stability, it said.

"Aim of this multi-national exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain," it said.

The exercise will also help in enhancing Pakistan Navy's interoperability with regional and extra-regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions, according to the statement.

Vice admiral Husaini said the exercise would help work against human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and terrorism in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sharif extended a warm welcome to all participants. He said Pakistan, being a major stakeholder in maritime security of the Arabian Sea, is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order.

He pointed out that maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean are both multi-dimensional and multi-faceted.

Threats such as maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions, he said.

'Aman-17' is the fifth such exercise that has taken place. Pakistan has been holding the exercise every alternate year since 2007.

Tags: nawaz sharif, arabian sea navigation, pakistan pm

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities were seen at an alumni meet of their alma mater Kirori Mal College, Delhi in Mumbai where they raised funds for the renovation of an auditorium of the university. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan raises funds for alma mater with celebrity alumni
B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Mushfiqur Rahim messes up a stumping chance to remove Wriddhiman Saha

Mushfiqur Rahim made a mess of a golden chance to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Eiffel Tower to be shielded by 2.5-metre glass security walls

Eiffel Tower. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Si 3 movie review: Predictable and formulaic but a Suriya show all the way!

A still from the film.
 

Hrithik fumes after popular apparel brand uses his sons' pictures without permission

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Kaabil'.
 

Get your favourite WhatsApp chat published, here's how!

(Representational image)
 

Snapped: Shah Rukh and Aamir party in Dubai, without Salman for company

Shah Rukh also has a quirky cameo in Salman's upcoming Eid release, 'Tubelight'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Video shows man stopping his wife from jumping to death in China

The man held on to his wife for more than three minutes, trying to convince her to come back to safety until the police arrived and rescued her. (Photo: Facebook)

5 patients infected with HIV at traditional medicine hospital in China

A technician at the Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine re-used a tube employed in an earlier medical exam for an HIV-positive patient. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

Talks progressing well on gas pipeline project with Russia: Pak

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria.

Pak woman beaten, hung by her feet, burnt during exorcism, dies

Representational picture (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham