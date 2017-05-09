World, Neighbours

Indian woman accuses Pakistan man of forced marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 2:38 am IST
She claimed that Tahir Ali had married her on gunpoint. She accused him of harassment, rape and forgery.
Representational image
 Representational image

Islamabad: An Indian woman on Monday accused a Pakistani man of marrying here at gun-point.

The woman, identified as Dr Uzma, while leveling a series of accusations against her Pakistani husband Tahir Ali has filed a plea in a local court of Islamabad.

She claimed that Tahir Ali had married her on gunpoint. She accused him of harassment, rape and forgery. The court has summoned reply from Uzma’s husband, the Nikah Khwan (marriage solmeniser) and witnesses till July 11.

The couple went to the Indian High Commission to apply for Tahir Ali’s visa on May 6. After submitting visa forms and their phones, Uzma went in after being called by the officials but did not return, he claimed.

After waiting for quite long, Tahir Ali inquired about his wife but the commission refused to return her back.  

However, the drop scene of the story came when the Indian High Commission told Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday that Dr Uzma had approached them with the request to be repatriated back to India after learning about Tahir Ali’s first marriage.

Tags: forced marriage

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sohail Mahmood to be new Pakistan's High Commissioner to India

Sohail Mahmood, 55, currently Pakistan's ambassador in Turkey, was granted a visa by India on Friday

Pakistan says will use Google Maps in Afghan border dispute

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)

My immigration papers were taken, was married to Pak man at gunpoint: Indian woman

Uzma last week approached the Indian High Commission here with a request to repatriate her to India. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

PLA creates smartphone software to track confidential information leaks in army

Restrictions on smartphones have been a source of complaints among Chinese soldiers in the past. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham