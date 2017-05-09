Indian woman accuses Pakistan man of forced marriage

Islamabad: An Indian woman on Monday accused a Pakistani man of marrying here at gun-point.

The woman, identified as Dr Uzma, while leveling a series of accusations against her Pakistani husband Tahir Ali has filed a plea in a local court of Islamabad.

She claimed that Tahir Ali had married her on gunpoint. She accused him of harassment, rape and forgery. The court has summoned reply from Uzma’s husband, the Nikah Khwan (marriage solmeniser) and witnesses till July 11.

The couple went to the Indian High Commission to apply for Tahir Ali’s visa on May 6. After submitting visa forms and their phones, Uzma went in after being called by the officials but did not return, he claimed.

After waiting for quite long, Tahir Ali inquired about his wife but the commission refused to return her back.

However, the drop scene of the story came when the Indian High Commission told Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday that Dr Uzma had approached them with the request to be repatriated back to India after learning about Tahir Ali’s first marriage.