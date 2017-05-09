World, Neighbours

10 South Korean school children die in China bus crash

AFP
Published May 9, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
The Weihai propaganda department said on a microblogging website that 12 people had died and another person was seriously injured.
The nationality of the two other fatalities and the injured person was not immediately known. (File Photo)
Beijing: Ten South Korean children were among 12 people killed when a school bus crashed and burst into flames in a tunnel in eastern China on Tuesday, officials said.

The children were between the ages of four and seven and lived in Weihai, Shandong province, where the accident occurred, a South Korean consular official in the city of Qingdao said.

The nationality of the two other fatalities and the injured person was not immediately known.

The vehicle burst into flames in the tunnel at around 9:00 am (0100 GMT), according to Xinhua news agency.

