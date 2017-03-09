World, Neighbours

5,000 women killed in Pak every year, mainly for ‘honour and harassment’

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 8:12 am IST
The clerics under the banner of Sunni Itehad Council said that honour killing is kufr (infidelity).
Hundreds of women are killed every year in Pakistan often by their family members on the pretext of defending what is seen as family honour. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Hundreds of women are killed every year in Pakistan often by their family members on the pretext of defending what is seen as family honour. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Islamabad: Nearly 5,000 women in Pakistan are killed annually mostly for reasons linked to social issues of “honour and harassment”, a human rights activist has said.

“On an average, 5,000 women are murdered every year compared to 1,442 men. While the male casualties are primarily related to terrorism, the women’s killings are mostly linked to social issues of honour and harassment,” rights activist Sarwar Bari said here yesterday.

Speaking at a consultation workshop, ‘Making workplace safe for women’, on the eve of the International Women’s Day, Bari said Pakistan has deviated from the vision of its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah as political parties never dared to stand against so-called religious scholars who have been opposing pro-women laws in the country.

Bari said that in 1928, women of the subcontinent held a demonstration against early marriages. Jinnah reached the spot to express solidarity with the protesters, he said.

“Today religious scholars resist all kinds of legislation in favour of women which is a deviation from the vision of the Quaid (Jinnah). Last year, the Punjab government passed a women protection bill but the religious parties did not accept it,” he added.

Hundreds of women are killed every year in Pakistan often by their family members on the pretext of defending what is seen as family honour.

Pakistan’s National Assembly in October last year passed a much-anticipated new law that mandates a minimum 25-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of carrying out an honour killing, and prohibits families of victims from forgiving the killer, a common occurrence in these tragic crimes.

At least 40 clerics of the Barelvi school of thought in Pakistan on June 12 last year issued a fatwa against honour killing, declaring it ‘un-Islamic and unpardonable sin’.

The clerics under the banner of Sunni Itehad Council said that honour killing is kufr (infidelity).

The Conservative Council of Islamic Ideology - an Islamic body that enjoys constitutional status and gives non-binding proposals to Parliament to make laws according to Islam - last year declared killing of women in the name of “honour” as un-Islamic.

Tags: pakistan, honor killing, pakistan honor killing, crimes against women, crime
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple's 10th-anniversary device to be called 'iPhone Edition'

The Cupertino tech-giant appears to be considering numerous features including the display size, the camera specifications and the connectivity options.
 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan executes 5 'hardcore Taliban terrorists' for carrying out attacks

A military statement says the executions were carried out on Wednesday at a prison in the northwest. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

ISIS claims Kabul military hospital attack; 38 killed, 70 injured

Security forces inspect the site of attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

China supports peace, tranquility at border area with Myanmar

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang

Want good relations with Afghanistan, but not in India's interests: Pakistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Pakistan to build iconic 'CPEC Tower' in Islamabad

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham