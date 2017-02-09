World, Neighbours

Pak accuses India of building 'secret nuclear city', MEA rubbishes claim

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
Zakaria also alleged that India has been conducting tests on inter-continental missiles which would disturb the region's strategic balance.
Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter)
 Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday claimed that India is building a "secret nuclear city" and has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the remarks at the weekly press briefing while expressing concern over the "Indian defence build up".

"India is building a secret nuclear city. It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region," he claimed.

Zakaria also alleged that India has been conducting tests on inter-continental missiles which would "disturb the strategic balance in the region."

He asked the international community to take note of "Indian drive" to have more deadly weapons and check "rapid expansion" of its conventional and non-conventional weapons.

Asserting that India had been "exposed" by the failure of its efforts to isolate Pakistan, he said the Indian government should reciprocate the steps taken by Pakistan for peace.

"Pakistan remains committed to the principles of peaceful existence with all of its neighbours, including India," he said, adding that Islamabad was open for dialogue and took a number of initiatives but India failed to respond positively.

"Instead of resolving the issues amicably through dialogue, India has adopted a hostile attitude," he alleged.

He accused India of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement at the LoC and providing funds to militants to carry out terror activities in Pakistan.

"Indian belligerence continues to pose threat to the peace in the region, which the international community should take note of," he said.

However, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vikas Swarup rubbished this, saying that, "Pakistan's claims of India's secret nuclear city are baseless. Pakistan's aim is to deflect attention from the real issue of terrorism".

Tags: nuclear city, india nuclear city, secret nuclear city

Lifestyle Gallery

Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Here is how much the iPhone 8 could cost

The Cupertino-based tech giant will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with iPhone.(Photo: 9to5mac)
 

SS Rajamouli to cast Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan in Mahabharat?

The three superstars are yet to do a film together.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

No plan to add Pakistan to travel ban list, says Trump admin

US President Donald Trump.

Chinese family reunites 500 members for rare photo

Photographer Zhang Liangzong took the pictures with a drone in front of basalt formations near Shishe. (Photo: Pixabay)

China defends blocking US' proposal to impose UN ban on Masood

China on Wednesday defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the

Pakistan summons India's deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammed Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bangladesh family arrested over fake penis scam

Villagers in southern Bangladesh rushed to the family's home seeking miracle cures after hearing the genie had changed the girl's sex and performed a circumcision as proof. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham