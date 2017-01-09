World, Neighbours

Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

AFP
Published Jan 9, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
The missile was fired from an underwater mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy, it said in a statement.
The military said the Babur-3 SLCM, in a land-attack mode, was capable of delivering various types of payloads. (Photo: ANI)
 The military said the Babur-3 SLCM, in a land-attack mode, was capable of delivering various types of payloads. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday test-fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and giving the country a credible second strike capability, the military said.

The missile was fired from an underwater mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy, it said in a statement.

A military spokesman confirmed to AFP the missile, with a range of 450 km (280 miles), could carry a nuclear warhead.

"Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) Babur-2, which was successfully tested earlier in December, last year," the statement said.

"Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step toward reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence."

Pakistan and neighbouring India -- which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947 -- have routinely carried out missile tests since both demonstrated a nuclear weapons capability in 1998.

Both countries can already launch surface-to-surface ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads.

Tension between the two countries has been high since a deadly attack on an Indian army base in the disputed region of Kashmir in September, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The military said the Babur-3 SLCM, in a land-attack mode, was capable of delivering various types of payloads.

It would "provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence".

Tags: submarine-launched cruise missile, pakistan, nuclear missile

Business Gallery

It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sourav Ganguly receives threat letter from anonymous source

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme. (Photo: AFP)
 

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor
 

India's beer industry holds long-term growth potential: report

In volume terms, beer sales will rise at CAGR of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021. (Representational image)
 

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK: 79-year-old woman goes on 5-year crime spree, says was bored of routine

The woman said that she began shoplifting when she was in her mid-70s as she desperately wanted to get out of her hometown. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)
 

Video: This song sums up demonetisation woes in the most hilarious way
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Terror-bid foiled in Pakistan, 15kg bomb defused

SSP Operation Peshawar said the report was received regarding a battery lying unattended on a pushcart. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Pak Military Courts see their end

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Leftist social media activists have vanished in Pakistan: NGO, relatives

Representational Image (Photo: AP)

Panamagate: PTI seeks details of fee paid to Sharif family's lawyers

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

US to deploy 300 soldiers in Helmand province to fight Taliban

The decision comes as the province has been witnessing fierce clashes during the recent months as the Taliban group attempted take control of the strategic parts Helmand as part of their deadly spring offensive. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham