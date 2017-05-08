World, Neighbours

Pakistan pilot naps for 2 hours with 300 onboard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 7:00 am IST
Amir Akhtar Hashmi handed over the aircraft to a trainee while he slept.
Amir Akhtar Hashmi caught sleeping.
 Amir Akhtar Hashmi caught sleeping.

Islamabad: Government-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday launched investigations against a senior pilot who slept during an international flight handing over the charge to a trainee.

The PIA pilot was found sleeping in the passenger compartment soon after flight PK-785 took off from Islamabad for London. The pilot reportedly took a two-and-a-half-hour nap while an under-training pilot handled the aircraft.

PIA at first was reluctant to take any step against the influential Captain Amir Hashmi, a former president of Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association (PALPA), until the issue was taken up by higher authorities in the aviation division.

PIA sources said on April 26, Mr Hashmi, who was in-charge of operating the London-bound PK-785 carrying over 300 passengers on board, had left the cockpit in control of the under-training first officer Ali Hassan Yazdani while he slept in the business class cabin.

Airlines spokesperson Daniyal Gilani confirmed that the pilot had been taken off flight duty and an investigation was being conducted by the PIA.

Mr Hashmi, an instructor, gets over Rs 1,00,000 each month to train pilots. He was supposed to train Yazdani during the flight, however, instead of performing his duty, Hashmi went for a quick lie-down, the report said.

This comes at a time when a top PIA official is facing serious allegations of corruption and has left the country after he was given a special exemption by the interior ministry to fly abroad for a month even though his name is still on the country’s no-fly list. Bernd Hildenbrand, the suspended CEO of the national flag carrier is under investigation on charges of corruption amounting to billions.

Tags: pakistan international airlines

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman swallows $7000 cash to teach cheating husband a lesson

$5700 of the cash was recovered (Photo: YouTube)
 

Chinese man with legs weighing the same as giant panda fights for survival

The disease has also left him unable to urinate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Truly overwhelmed: Prabhas thanks fans, Rajamouli as Baahubali 2 earns Rs 1000 crore

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Mango grower in UP develops 'Yogi mango' to relish taste buds this summer

The "Yogi mango" is grown naturally, is slender and beautiful and is a hybrid of the famous Dussehri mango variety (Photo: PTI)
 

Jharkhand: 14-yr-old girl attends school as one-day honorary principal

The 14-year-old honorary principal supervised the preparation of mid-day meal and tasted the food before it was served to the students. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

India to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary with cultural fest in Egypt

Tagore visited Egypt as a young adolescent in 1878 and later as a famous poet-philosopher in 1926, when he met King Fouad and interacted with scholars in Alexandria and Cairo. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Scribes barred from Jared Kushner China event

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner family solicits cash for visas in China

Jared Kushner (File Photo)

Pak husband accuses Indian High Commission of detaining his wife

Pakistani man accused the Indian High Commission in Islamabad of detaining his newly-wed Indian wife after they went there to apply for his visa. (Representational image/File)

Nawaz Sharif, Qamar Javed Bajwa to amicably resolve row

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Indian SIM cards blamed for Pakistan exam paper leak

It is not for the first time that a question paper has been leaked in Karachi as Mathematics paper for intermediate part-II was also leaked on May 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham