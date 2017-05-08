World, Neighbours

My immigration papers were taken, was married to Pak man at gunpoint: Indian woman

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Uzma said she does not want to leave the Indian High Commission premises till she could safely travel back to India.
Uzma last week approached the Indian High Commission here with a request to repatriate her to India. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
  Uzma last week approached the Indian High Commission here with a request to repatriate her to India. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Islamabad: A 20-year-old Indian woman, who approached the Indian High Commission Islamabad with a request to repatriate her, alleged on Monday that she was forced to marry a Pakistani citizen on gunpoint, marking a new turn in the case.

Uzma filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband Tahir Ali alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him. She also recorded her statement before a magistrate.

Alleging that she was forced to marry Ali at gunpoint, she said: "My immigration documents were snatched", Geo News reported.

Read:  Pak husband accuses Indian High Commission of detaining his wife

Uzma said she does not want to leave the Indian High Commission premises till she could safely travel back to India.

According to reports, Uzma's husband met her in the Indian High Commission on Monday morning but he was not present in the court. The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi said that the immigration documents state that Uzma obtained the visa under the visit category.

Pakistani authorities have said that the Indian citizen did not share her plans to marry in Pakistan when she applied for the visa and expressed her intent to visit her relatives in Pakistan.

Uzma last week approached the Indian High Commission here with a request to repatriate her to India. But her husband, Ali, alleged that his wife had been detained by the mission.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria on Sunday said in a statement that "the Indian High Commission informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that an Indian national, Ms Uzma, 20, had approached them with the request to be repatriated to India." Zakaria said that according to the Indian High Commission, she claimed to have married Tahir and alleged that she later came to know that he was already married and has four children.

Government sources in New Delhi said the Indian woman has sought the help of the Indian mission in Islamabad on May 5. The High Commission is providing necessary consular assistance to her and is in touch with the Pakistan Foreign Office on the matter and the girl's family in India, sources said.

Uzma and Ali reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border. Their 'nikah' was solemnised on May 3.

But the situation changed when they visited the Indian High Commission on Friday. Uzma went inside the building of the mission and did not return, according to her husband.

Tahir has filed a case with local police that she was detained against her will.

Tags: visa, indian high commission, indian woman, pak man
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

