search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Virat Kohli-less side lost their opening encounter to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday, despite a knock of 90 by opener Shikhar Dhawan, which led the visitors to 174. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh vs India: Unadkat removes Soumya Sarkar early
 
World, Neighbours

Amid state emergency, communal riots, Sri Lankan president replaces PM

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Mr Wickremesinghe's 11-day tenure as the law and order minister was marred by racial tension in the central district of Kandy.
Muslim-owned businesses and religious sites came under attack from majority Sinhala mobs, forcing the government to enforce curfew. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
  Muslim-owned businesses and religious sites came under attack from majority Sinhala mobs, forcing the government to enforce curfew. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena Thursday replaced Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the law and order minister amidst fresh violence between majority Sinhala Buddhists and minority Muslims in the Kandy district despite imposition of nationwide emergency.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a senior politician from Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) was sworn in this morning as the new minister in charge of the police.

 

Mr Wickremesinghe's 11-day tenure as the law and order minister was marred by racial tension in the central district of Kandy since Monday.

Muslim-owned businesses and religious sites came under attack from majority Sinhala mobs, forcing the government to enforce curfew.

The Sri Lankan government Wednesday suspended internet services and blocked access to social networking websites and messaging platforms like WhatsApp in the riot-hit areas.

Following the incidents of violence, President Sirisena on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and deployed police in the area.

A daytime curfew was relaxed Thursday in Kandy where three people were killed in riots.

"In accordance with the people's request to remove the curfew for a short period to attend their essential activities including purchasing of food and other items, President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to remove the curfew from 10:00 am and re-impose at 6:00 pm in the Kandy district," Director General of Government Information Sudarshana Gunawardhana said in a statement.

Also Read: Trapped in mosques: Despite Sri Lanka emergency, Buddhists burn Muslim homes

The leader of the main Tamil party TNA R Sampanthan questioned the inaction of law enforcement authorities in response to the attacks on Muslim establishments.

Speaking in parliament, Sampanthan, who is also the leader of the Opposition, said such incidents are clearly unacceptable and is indicative of sense of impunity.

"People seem to have the confidence that they can engage in such acts and that the arm of the law would not reach them; that the Rule of Law would not be enforced against them," Mr Sampanthan said.

Kandy, the country's second largest with a population of around 125,000, is an important religious centre for Buddhists, and is home to numerous monasteries and temple complexes.

Sinhalese Buddhists make up about 75 per cent of the population in Kandy.

The violence in Kandy reportedly triggered by an isolated incident on March 4, when a taxi carrying four Muslim men collided with a van driven by a young Buddhist man, according to local police.

The Buddhist man was assaulted with an iron bar and succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police confirmed.

The four Muslim men have since been arrested and remain in police custody.

Tensions between Muslim groups and the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community in the country have escalated since the end of the civil war in May 2009.

In 2014, violence directed against Muslim minority groups broke out in the southwestern town of Aluthgama, following a rally by hardline Buddhist nationalist monks, resulting in the death of at least three Muslims.

Tags: sri lanka emergency, anti-muslim riots, maithripala sirisena, ranil wickremesinghe
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 leaked again with larger display, better specs

The OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset. (Representative imgae)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle's secret baptism a miss

Meghan agreed to do get baptised before her wedding to Harry out of respect for the Queen, who is the head of the Church of England. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Fight child marriage, honour killings: Pak’s 1st woman Dalit senator’s to-do list

Kohli married at the age of 15, which is not unusual in Pakistan, where one in five girls marry before the age of 18, according to the United Nations. (Photo: AFP)

One plus one eleven not two: China on bettering relations, uniting with India

The Belt and Road Initiative also includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC which India strongly opposes as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Ruining their character: B’desh Islamic school burns hundreds of student phones

'Pupils in the southeast Bangladesh school were ordered to hand over their phones Sunday to school administrators who then tossed the devices en masse into a fire in a nearby field.’ (Representational Image)

Sri Lanka emergency: Govt blocks Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp amid riots

The government order came as anti-Muslim rioting flared anew, with Buddhist mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops in at least two towns. (Representational Image/ AP)

Pakistan army claims to have shot down Indian ‘spy drone’ near Kashmir

The military said in a statement late Tuesday that the drone violated Pakistan's airspace and was spying when it was shot down in the village of Chirikot along the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: File/ Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham