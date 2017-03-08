World, Neighbours

China will never allow SCS stability be disturbed again: Foreign minister

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
In his media interaction, Wang took questions on China's ties with all major countries.
Talking about the South China Sea dispute, Wang said the issue has "calmed down" and warned that China will never allow the stability of the region to be disturbed again.
 Talking about the South China Sea dispute, Wang said the issue has "calmed down" and warned that China will never allow the stability of the region to be disturbed again.

Beijing: China on Wednesday claimed that the South China Sea dispute has "calmed down" and said it will not allow the "hard-won" stability of the region to be "disturbed" again by outside forces.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's annual press conference was dominated by a host of issues, including the crisis in the Korean Peninsula and China's relations with the US after President Donald Trump's election.

Talking about the South China Sea dispute, Wang said the issue has "calmed down" and warned that China will never allow the stability of the region to be disturbed again.

"China will never allow hard-won stability in the South China Sea, (SCS) to be disturbed or undermined again," Wang said as Trump administration deployed an aircraft carrier in the disputed region to assert freedom of navigation.

In his media interaction, Wang took questions on China's ties with all major countries.

On the SCS, Wang said, "at this moment, if someone should try to make waves and stir trouble, they will have no support and face common opposition of the entire region".

Last year, China waged a major international campaign to ward off the impact of the international tribunal which struck down Beijing's claim over almost all of the SCS in response to a petition from the Philippines.

But the situation changed to Beijing's favour after the election of Rodrigo Duterte as President of Philippines who in a U-turn moved closer to China and agreed to set the SCS dispute aside in lieu of heavy Chinese investments.

Wang said since Duterte came to office, he has handled the SCS issue properly and actively improved the Philippines' relations with China, Wang said.

"The Philippines has extended a hand of goodwill, so China of course will embrace it with open arms of cooperation. China and the Philippines are making up the lost time. The potential of bilateral cooperation is rapidly growing," he said.

In less than six months since October last year, there have been about 1,000 new tourist groups from China to the Philippines, and China has imported more than 200,000 tonnes of tropical fruits from the Philippines, he said.

Cooperation on infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and dams, is being actively discussed, with some becoming operational this year, Wang said.  

Tags: china, south china sea, china's disputed waters, wang yi
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Entertainment Gallery

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
Numerous celebrities from the film industry were seen at the fifth and concluding day of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out as Khidkiyaan theatre festival concludes with a bang
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nike unveils hijab for Muslim female athletes

Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it. (Photo: AP)
 

Shame we are focussing on one incident: Steve Waugh on DRS controversy

Steve Smith came under heavy criticism after he was caught looking at the dressing room for help with a DRS referral in the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli hits back at Nathan Lyon’s 'head of snake' remark

Virat Kohli had told his teammates not to solely rely on him to give them a head-start. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat wishes one of the 'most important women in his life' Anushka on Women's Day

Virat and Anushka have been going steady since a while now.
 

Things to do after sex for boosting intimacy in your relationship

From a shower together to being silly, it all works for getting closer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Your shirt will tell you if you are too tired to drive

(Image: Japan Trends)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

84 per cent people lack access to clean drinking water in Pakistan

About 84 per cent of the total 195 million population in Pakistan do not have access to safe drinking water. (Representational image/ PTI)

Thousands cross Pak-Afghan border after temporary reopening

Another 6,848 Afghan citizens and 1,646 Pakistanis crossed back into their respective countries through the Friendship Gate at Chaman.

Political, security cooperation on BRICS agenda in 2017: China

Singh had pleaded guilty in November last year. (Representational Image)

Madhesi Front gives 7-day ultimatum to Nepal govt

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda. (Photo: AFP)

China says North Korea could suspend nukes for halt in US drills

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham