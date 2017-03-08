World, Neighbours

China warns US, South Korea of ‘consequences’ for missile system

AP
Published Mar 8, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 8:22 am IST
China will 'definitely be taking necessary measures to safeguard our own security interest,' said foreign ministry spokesman.
In this photo provided by US Forces Korea, trucks carrying US missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (Photo: AP)
 In this photo provided by US Forces Korea, trucks carrying US missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China has said it will take unspecified measures against a US missile system being deployed in South Korea, and warned that Washington and Seoul will bear the consequences.

A foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular briefing on Tuesday that China “firmly opposes” the deployment of the missile defence system, after US missile launchers and other equipment needed for it arrived in South Korea.

Geng Shuang said China will “definitely be taking necessary measures to safeguard our own security interest.”

Geng added that “all consequences” resulting from that will be borne by the US and South Korea.

The equipment arrived Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.

Tags: china, south korea, us missile system, north korea missile launch, geng shuang
Location: China, Peking, Peking

