World, Neighbours

China says North Korea could suspend nukes for halt in US drills

AP
Published Mar 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
"The question is: Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision?" Wang told reporters.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AFP)
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: China's foreign minister said Wednesday that North Korea could suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint U.S.-South Korea military drills, in an unusually public proposal that analysts said showed Beijing's growing alarm over the tensions.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said frictions between the North and Washington and Seoul were like "two accelerating trains" headed at each other, with neither side willing to give way.

"The question is: Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision?" Wang told reporters. "Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply the brakes on both trains."

Wang said China has proposed that as a first step to defusing the looming crisis, the North might halt its nuclear program development and missile testing if the U.S. and South Korea suspended their military drills.

"This suspension-for-suspension can help us break out of the security dilemma and bring the parties back to the negotiating table," Wang said, describing the approach as trying to address all parties' concerns in a "synchronized and reciprocal" manner.

North Korea first floated the proposal in 2015, but it was swiftly dismissed by Washington and Seoul, who say the two issues are unrelated. Their view is that North Korea's nuclear and missile program is in violation of U.N. resolutions whereas the joint U.S.-South Korea drills are a long-standing practice, analysts say.

Chinese scholars said Beijing has privately discussed this proposal with the countries involved but Wang's move to make it public could be a sign that China plans to take a more aggressive approach to the issue to prevent it from spinning out of control.

"China is becoming an utterly important victim of the turbulent situation on the Korean Peninsula, therefore it has unprecedentedly expressed its views in public," said Guo Rui, international relations expert at Jilin University.

China has been stepping up pressure on North Korea, its once-close Communist ally, to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Last month, Beijing suspended all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year, a move that deprives the North of an important source of foreign currency. Beijing wants the U.S. in return to restart long-stalled negotiations with North Korea.

Wang's move to publicize Beijing's proposal could also be directed at Washington ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to China later this month.

"Raising such a proposal without seeking the views from the U.S. and South Korea will likely bring pressure to Tillerson's upcoming visit to China," said Cheng Xiaohe, an international relations expert at Renmin University in Beijing. "Talking about it publicly also indicates that China is hoping to have some achievement."

A White House official downplayed Wang's suggestion, saying China has made similar proposals in the past. The official was not authorized to discuss the policy publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The South Korean government had no immediate response to Wang's comments Wednesday.

Wang likely renewed the dual suspension proposal in the hopes that President Donald Trump might see it as an alternative approach, said John Delury, a North Korea expert at Yonsei University's Graduate School of International Studies in Seoul.

"Wang Yi is putting it out there for Trump, saying 'here's an off-ramp to the current tensions,'" Delury said in a telephone interview from Seoul.

With tensions rising again, attitudes among officials and North Korea watchers are now diverging over how to approach the North, Delury said. While some want greater engagement, others are calling for stronger measures, possibly including military action, he said.

Trump, meanwhile, has yet to articulate a clear policy toward the North, other than to tweet that he wouldn't let it obtain nuclear weapons to attack America. "The proposal is the same, but the context is different," Delury said.

Wang, who answered a range of questions at a briefing on the sidelines of China's annual national legislative sessions, also urged South Korea to suspend deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system, saying Seoul had made a "wrong choice."

Washington and Seoul say the system is defensive and not meant to be a threat to Beijing. China is opposed to the system, saying it would allow U.S. radar to peer deep into its territory and monitor its flights and missile launches.

"We urge some forces in South Korea not to keep insisting on taking this path, otherwise the result can only be damage to others and harm to yourself," Wang said.

Tags: china's foreign minister, wang yi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed loses a mind-boggling 120 kilos in one month

The woman who is being treated by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala at the hospital came to Mumbai after being immobile for almost 25 years in her house in Alexandria. (Photo: AFP/Facebook/Dr Muffazal Lakdawala)
 

‘Terminator’ robots could soon be a reality

Some examples of these robots are Kenshiro and Eccerobot. They are aimed to closely replicate the detailed anatomy of the human musculoskeletal system, which include muscles, tendons and bones.
 

Justin Trudeau’s wife drives Twitter crazy, asks men to celebrate Women’s Day

She posted a photo of herself and her husband -- who proudly declares himself a feminist -- showing them holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp could be hacked: WikiLeaks exposes alleged CIA snooping program

The CIA can get around encryption technologies of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Weibo, and Confide by collecting communications before they are encrypted, said the Wikileaks report. (Photo:AFP)
 

You could soon buy Versace, Prada goods via WhatsApp: report

WhatsApp has over 1 billion active users worldwide and over 200 million in India alone.
 

After dropping out 12 years ago, Mark Zuckerberg gets his Harvard degree

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China takes lead to curb worsening Korean Peninsula issue: official

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang

Explosion, gunfire reported near hospital in Kabul's diplomatic area

Afghan police gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representational Image, Photo: AP)

China 'comfort women' history buried as brothels fall

Former 'comfort women' who were forced to serve for the Japanese troops as a sex slaves during World War II, attend a rally to mark the March First Independence Movement Day, the anniversary of the 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

China warns US, South Korea of ‘consequences’ for missile system

In this photo provided by US Forces Korea, trucks carrying US missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Thousands flee Myanmar town bordering China after 30 killed by army

The violence is some of the most intense to rattle the Chinese-speaking Kokang region since clashes in 2015 left scores dead and forced tens of thousands to flee into China. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham