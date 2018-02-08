search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia gets 5 yrs in jail for corruption charges

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
In the same case, her son Tarique Rahman and four others have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Judge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman sentenced Zia to rigorous imprisonment and said the shorter term was for ‘her health and social status.’ (Photo: File)
 Judge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman sentenced Zia to rigorous imprisonment and said the shorter term was for ‘her health and social status.’ (Photo: File)

Dhaka: Bangladesh's ex-premier Khaleda Zia was Thursday sentenced to five years in jail in a corruption case, a setback for the opposition BNP chief as she can be barred from contesting the next general election slated for December.

Zia, 72, was sentenced by the Special Court-5 in the capital , Dhaka, in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million takas (USD 252,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust.

 

In the same case, her son Tarique Rahman and four others have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Judge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman sentenced Zia to rigorous imprisonment and said the shorter term was for "her health and social status", Daily Star reported.

The judge read out the abridged version of the 632-page verdict in 10 minutes while several BNP leaders were present in the courtroom.

The verdict came four years after Zia and others were indicted in the case.

Legal experts believe that Zia could be disqualified from contesting the next general election slated for December after the verdict.

Security has been beefed up around government and non-governmental establishments across the country ahead of the verdict. But Zia's supporters clashed with police as she was on her way to the court.

The ex-premier on November 30, 2014 lost her last ditch effort to evade the graft trial as the Supreme Court turned down her second 'leave to appeal' petition challenging her indictment and asked her to face trial in the lower court.

The high court earlier validated the trial in the lower court which on March 19, 2014 had indicted Zia on two graft charges brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC alleged that the two charities, the other being the Zia Charitable Trust, existed only on paper and a huge amount of money was misappropriated in the name of the two organisations while Zia was premier during the BNP's 2001-2006 government.

Tags: khaleda zia, zia orphanage trust, corruption case, bnp
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
 

Korea without border: Olympics cheer leads to rise in tourists along divide

Olympic officials have been expecting more than 80,000 foreign tourists and 75,000 athletes, reporters and other Olympic officials to visit South Korea for the Games. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

No man's land! Finnish luxury resort opens doors for women only

The idea is to create a vacation destination exclusively for women where they don't need to watch themselves. (Photo: Facebook/SuperShe)
 

Eat your way to stronger hair: Experts reveals 10 foods that boost hair growth

Hair loss can be down to hormonal changes, a medical condition, stress or nutritional deficiencies. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Seoul confirms Kim Jong-Un sister’s visit to South for Games

A file photograph by North Korea shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jon. (Photo:AP)

China opposes India’s intervention as Maldives embroils in political crisis

The Chinese official media which was silent since the crisis broke out in Maldives last week came out Wednesday in support of Yameen's regime. (Photo: AP)

India 'disturbed' by declaration of emergency in Maldives

President Abdulla Yameen (Photo: PTI)

Journalists never off duty: Pak reporter covers own wedding, social media ablaze

Appearing on-air in his wedding attire, the TV reporter covered the 'breaking news' and interviewed his father, wife, mother-in-law and even his own mother. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

India can start ‘misadventure’, but right to respond is ours: Pak defence min

Khurram Dastagir claimed that the Indian forces were involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham