India's 'ceasefire violations' a 'potential threat': Pakistan army

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Wednesday termed "continued ceasefire violations" from the Indian side a "potential threat" to regional stability.

The assertion was made as army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 199th Corps Commanders conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

"The forum viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Pakistan on Wednesday also summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops on the Line of Control.

It claimed that the Indian firing resulted in the death of a 25-year-old civilian who was working as a labourer for the construction of a house.

The Corps Commander conference also reviewed the overall security situation and expressed satisfaction over the progress of counter terrorism operations.