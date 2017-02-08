World, Neighbours

India's 'ceasefire violations' a 'potential threat': Pakistan army

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
Pakistan also summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops on the LoC.
Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: video grab)
 Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: video grab)

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Wednesday termed "continued ceasefire violations" from the Indian side a "potential threat" to regional stability.

The assertion was made as army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 199th Corps Commanders conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

"The forum viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Pakistan on Wednesday also summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and condemned alleged "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops on the Line of Control.

It claimed that the Indian firing resulted in the death of a 25-year-old civilian who was working as a labourer for the construction of a house.

The Corps Commander conference also reviewed the overall security situation and expressed satisfaction over the progress of counter terrorism operations.

Tags: pakistan army, ceasefire violations, loc

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shot for Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rishi, Neetu Kapoor get romantic, have a ball on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi looked stylish as they promoted their film 'Jolly LLB 2' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Huma don stylish black as they promote Jolly LLB 2 in Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs were recently caught on camera at their respective events.

Snapped: Deepika, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana step out in style
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were spotted by photographers as they promoted their respective films on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Anushka, Varun get busy with intense promotions for their films
Several Bollywood stars were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Sophie Choudry's birthday late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Malaika, Karan celebrate Sophie's birthday at Manish Malhotra's house
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daredevil who kissed snakes dies after being bitten by cobra in the act

He succumbed three days after he was admitted to a hospital (Photo: Facebook)
 

A man in China lives with 7 sex dolls, treats them as family members

Li Chen also makes music videos with them (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singles reveal their biggest turn offs while having sex

Men are three times more like to have one night stands than women to start a relationship. (Photo: AFP)
 

Disorder causing excess sexual desire makes people masturbate all day

They even masturbate in their sleep (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Don Bradman wouldn't have been as good today: Ex Aus pacer

A file photo of Sir Donald Bradman. (Photo: AFP)
 

Team India opts for innovative methods to prepare for Mitchell Starc, Australia

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma train in the nets during a practice session. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China defends blocking US' proposal to impose UN ban on Masood

China on Wednesday defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the

Pakistan summons India's deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammed Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bangladesh family arrested over fake penis scam

Villagers in southern Bangladesh rushed to the family's home seeking miracle cures after hearing the genie had changed the girl's sex and performed a circumcision as proof. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

To intensify jihadi activities, banned JeM outfit on recruitment spree in Pakistan

India has put a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad's chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist. (Photo: AFP)

China says United States should 'brush up on' South China Sea history

However, last week U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis suggested that diplomacy should be the priority in the South China Sea. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham