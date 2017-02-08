World, Neighbours

To intensify jihadi activities, banned JeM outfit on recruitment spree in Pakistan

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 9:04 am IST
The outfit has been holding rallies across Pakistan to instigate the youth towards performing `jihad' against India.
India has put a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad's chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist. (Photo: AFP)
 India has put a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad's chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad has launched a massive recruitment and fund raising drive in Pakistan to intensify its jihadi activities.

The outfit, responsible for several terror attacks in India, has been holding rallies across Pakistan to instigate the youth towards performing `jihad' against India.

The Jaish is proscribed in Pakistan, and its chief Masood Azhar, is in protective custody after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force Base in January last year in India.

In 2016, JeM heavily armed militants attacked the military camp in the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir and is constantly trying to create instability in the region.

The outfit has training camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and act on the guidelines of Inter-Services Intelligence.

The political activists from PoK have shown concern over growing threat of terrorist outfits like JeM, which has close ties with separatists based in Kashmir valley.

"It is true that outfits like Jaish-e-Muhammad are promoting terrorism in the Kashmir region, especially with the collaboration of separatists like Asiya Andrabi and Syed Ali Shah Gillani," said Jamil Maqsood, leader of United Kashmir People's National Party.

Another political leader and author from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Dr. Shabir Choudhry said, "This is not surprising, as militant outfits like JeM are strategic assets of Pakistan. They are free to do anything in the country".

He added, "Why kill the goose which lays golden eggs. Yes, you can hide it to save it from wolves".

It is believed the long leash given to the Jaish could be part of a deliberate strategy by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency to offset the recent house arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Jaish terrorists were also responsible for the December 13, 2001 attack on Indian parliament in New Delhi which almost led to a war with Pakistan.

India has put a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad's chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist.

Tags: masood azhar, jem, jaish-e-muhammad, recruitment
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Related Stories

Masood Azhar

US bid to brand Masood Azhar as terrorist blocked

India has again taken up the matter with China and voiced its objections to Beijing.
08 Feb 2017 1:23 AM
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

India renews bid to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned

“We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” sources said.
07 Jan 2017 2:12 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Joota maaru utaarke? Senior hun mai': Shahid Kapoor tells Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan will next be seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi' while Shahid has 'Rangoon' releasing this month.
 

Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 in a T20 match

Mohit Ahlawat has played three first-class games for Delhi. (Photo: KK Senthil Kumar/Twitter)
 

US: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing drop box

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag praises Akram for his sportsmanship during Kumble’s 10-74

(Photo: AFP)
 

SRK, Priyanka, Karan Johar can't stop lauding Anushka-Diljit's Phillauri

Helmed by Anshia Lal, 'Phillauri' hits the theatres on March 24.
 

When Salman Khan threatened Varun Dhawan for irking him

Varun shared and Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China says United States should 'brush up on' South China Sea history

However, last week U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis suggested that diplomacy should be the priority in the South China Sea. (Photo: AFP)

Pak to issue 'red warrant' against MQM chief Altaf Hussain

MQM supremo Altaf Hussain (Photo: Facebook)

Pak plans 50 bunkers for civilians along border with India

During a cabinet meeting, three federal ministers urged the Nawaz Sharif government to take measures to avoid civilians' casualties along the border. (Photo:AFP/File)

US moves UN for JeM chief Masood Azhar's ban; China blocks it again

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: AP)

China to ban minors from playing online games from midnight to 8 am

Experts believe it will be a good measure to prevent minors from getting addicted to internet. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham