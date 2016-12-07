World, Neighbours

Pak plane with over 40 people crashes near Abbotabad, survivors unlikely

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2016, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 8:35 pm IST
The PIA flight lost contact on Wednesday on a domestic flight from the northern city of Chitral to Islamabad.
The flight initially left from Peshawar for Chitral and was returning to Islamabad from there before it went off the radar.(Photo: AP)
 The flight initially left from Peshawar for Chitral and was returning to Islamabad from there before it went off the radar.(Photo: AP)

Islamabad: A Pakistan International Airlines plane with 47 people on board crashed on Wednesday in a hilly area near the garrison town of Abbottabad while on its way to the capital. A government official at the crash site said there are unlikely to be any survivors from the plane.

The ATR plane PK-661 with 47 people, including singer- turned-Islamic-preacher Junaid Jamshed, on board crashed near Havelian while en route to Islamabad from Chitral in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The national carrier's flight departed from Chitral around 3:30 PM and was expected to land at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport at around 4:40 pm.

A PIA spokesman confirmed that the pilot of the ill-fated plane had given a 'mayday' distress call to traffic control before it went off the radar.

"The ATR aircraft flight had 42 passengers, including nine women and two infants, along with two air hostesses and three pilots," he said.

The flight initially left from Peshawar for Chitral and was returning to Islamabad from there before it went off the radar.

The PIA spokesman said that Pakistan army had dispatched a helicopter and troops to the crash site.

Jamshed had gone to Chitral for religious preaching, his brother said. District Police Officer Abbottabad confirmed the aircraft crashed near Havelian between Majab and Piplian.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying by media reports that they had seen a plane crash in a hilly area near Havelian.

Clouds of smoke could be seen rising from the area of the reported crash. Ground rescue teams had been sent to the area, officials said.

"PIA's ATR-42 aircraft operating as PK-661, carrying around 40 persons lost its contact with the control tower on its way from Chitral to Islamabad a short while ago," PIA Spokesman Daniyal Gilani tweeted. "All resources are being mobilised to locate the aircraft."

Pakistan has had a poor air safety track record in recent years. In 2012, a Bhoja Airline plane, a Boeing 737 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, crashed near Islamabad just before touchdown.

The worst aviation tragedy on Pakistani soil came in July 2010 when an Airbus 321 passenger jet operated by the private airline Airblue crashed into hills overlooking Islamabad. The flight was coming from Karachi.

All 152 people on board were killed in the accident, which occurred amid heavy rain and poor visibility.

Another deadly civilian plane crash involving a Pakistani jet occured in 1992 when a PIA Airbus A300 crashed into a cloud-covered hillside on its approach to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, killing 167 people.

Tags: pakistan international airlines, pia, pia plane missing, pakistan plane missing
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Nation Gallery

Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
Bhopal is observing 32nd anniversary of gas leak tragedy on Saturday as 20,000 people died and scores of people were maimed for life after the Methyl Isocyanate gas was leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide on the intervening night of Dec 2 and 3 in 1984. (Photos: PTI)

32 years on, Bhopal gas tragedy victims still await justice
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
 

Ranveer to have his own wax statue, first amongst contemporaries to get one

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release on December 09. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Passport robot tells applicant of Asian descent to open eyes

Photograph shared by Richard Lee on his Facebook account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China shuts 4,500 accounts on live-streaming sites

China's social media being used by millions of Chinese through their mobile phones has emerged as an alternative media challenging the monopoly on the official media. (Representational Image)

Bangladesh child labourers toil 64 hours a week: survey

A young boy works at a metal factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)

Bangladesh top court upholds HuJi leader's death sentence

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha delivered the verdict after dismissing the appeals moved on behalf of the convicts, including Harkatul Jihad al Islami (HuJI) chief in Bangladesh Mufti Abdul Hannan. (Representational image)

'Rookie' Donald Trump must fall into line: China media

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Chinese commander meets Pakistan army chief

Chinese General Zhao Zongqi congratulated General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his assuming command of Pakistan army. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham