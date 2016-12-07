World, Neighbours

Insufficient evidence on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan, admits Pak's Aziz

Published Dec 7, 2016, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 7:34 pm IST
Jadhav, who was reportedly arrested in Baluchistan has been accused by Pak of planning subversive activities in the country.
Pakistan Army had released a confessional video of Jadhav, who said he was the serving Indian Navy officer. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday admitted that the government was presented with only "insufficient evidence" on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who is under detention.

Addressing a full Senate chamber, Aziz said the dossier on Jadhav contained mere statements.

"It did not have any conclusive evidence," he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV.

"What the dossier contained was not enough. Now it is up to the concerned authorities how long they take to give us more matter on the agent," Aziz said.

Jadhav, who was reportedly arrested in Baluchistan after he entered from Iran, has been accused by Pakistan of planning "subversive activities" in the country.

Pakistan Army had also released a "confessional video" of Jadhav, who said he was the serving Indian Navy officer.

India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied the allegation that he was in any way connected to the government.

