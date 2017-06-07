World, Neighbours

Myanmar military plane carrying 116 missing: Army Chief

AFP
Published Jun 7, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 5:13 pm IST
An airport source, who asked not to be named, said the plane was carrying 105 passengers and 11 crew members.
(Photo: AP/Representational)
 (Photo: AP/Representational)

Burma: A Myanmar military plane carrying 116 people went missing on Wednesday between the southern city of Myeik and Yangon, according to the office of the army chief and an airport source.

"Communication was lost suddenly at about 1:35 pm (07:05 GMT) when it reached about 20 miles west of Dawei town," the commander-in-chief's office said in a statement, adding search and rescue was ongoing.

