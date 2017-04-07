World, Neighbours

‘India reacted negatively as usual’: Pak regrets Delhi's snub to US offer on Kashmir

PTI
Published Apr 7, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 8:43 am IST
Pakistan accused India of ‘trying to hide the atrocities in Kashmir’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: Pakistan today expressed regret at India's snub to the US offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue between the two neighbours, saying New Delhi as usual "reacted negatively" to the proposal.

Pakistan always welcomed offers of mediation, which has been made by various countries, to resolve the Kashmir issue, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafess Zakaria told reporters.

"India as usual reacted negatively to the US offer. India wants to speak of terrorism. We also insist on speaking of terrorism, which forms one of the elements of the comprehensive dialogue process," he said.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, had said on Monday that the US would try and "find its place" in efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Zakaria said resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people and UN resolutions is the only way for durable peace in the region.

Accusing India of "trying to hide the atrocities in Kashmir", the spokesperson said that the protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir visit recently are reflective of the "strong prevailing sentiment of the Kashmiri people".

Zakaria said that alleged Indian ceasefire violations are attempts to divert the attention of the international community from the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

"Our forces act responsibly and with restraint returning fire only when fired upon. We regularly report the incidents to the UNMOGIP, who in turn submit their report to the UN Secretary General. International Community is realising the threat to the regional peace posed by the Indian belligerent posture," he said.

He also accused India of involvement in terrorism, saying that it has "irrefutable" evidence about it.

"Kulbhushan Yadav and many other examples are irrefutable proof of Indian involvement in Pakistan," he said.

Commenting on a New York Times report about India may be reinterpreting its nuclear weapons doctrine of 'No-First Use', he said Pakistan has long maintained that the ambiguous no-first use declaration is not verifiable and hence nothing more than an empty political statement.

"It cannot substitute for verifiable arms control and restraint measures. In taking appropriate security measures, Pakistan has to consider capabilities and not intentions which can change anytime.

"It goes without saying that the talk about pre-emption in a nuclearized South Asia is highly irresponsible and dangerous and will not help the cause of promoting strategic restraint and stability in the region," he said.

Tags: india pakistan relations, kashmir issue, nikki haley
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not cancer, Vinod Khanna hospitalised for severe dehydration

Khanna had been admitted on April 2.
 

Baby miraculously survives after heart stops beating for 45 mins

The child was born with a hole in the heart (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahesh Bhupati flouted selection criteria, says angry Leander Paes

Leander Paes hinted that his bitter relationship with Mahesh Bhupathi may have been a factor in his omission. (Photo: AP)
 

Malaysia Open: Ajay Jayaram stuns world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen

Ajay Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent. (Photo: PTI)
 

People with high paying jobs more likely to cheat in relationships

They go elsewhere to find appreciation for yheir efforts (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Kashmiri cricketers detained by police for singing Pak national anthem

As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

'India, Nepal agree for talks on some crucial bilateral pacts'

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AFP)

Can't wish away history: Pak politician on Jinnah House demolition call

Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. (Photo: AP)

5 suspects arrested in connection with Lahore blast

The blast was the latest in a series of bombings by militants in Pakistan. (Photo: Representational/File)

Dalai Lama Arunachal visit: China accuses India of 'fuelling tensions'

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo: AP)

Chinese diplomats in India sweep graves of Chinese soldiers

Cai Zhifeng, Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Kolkata, made a special trip to the Chinese Anti-Japanese Aggression Expeditionary Force Cemetery in Ramgarh in Jharkhand during the Chinese festival which was held on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham