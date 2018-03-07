search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Ruining their character: B’desh Islamic school burns hundreds of student phones

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2018, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 5:54 pm IST
The school was not against technology but that ‘the negative results of mobile phones far outweigh its positives.’
'Pupils in the southeast Bangladesh school were ordered to hand over their phones Sunday to school administrators who then tossed the devices en masse into a fire in a nearby field.’ (Representational Image)
 'Pupils in the southeast Bangladesh school were ordered to hand over their phones Sunday to school administrators who then tossed the devices en masse into a fire in a nearby field.’ (Representational Image)

A hardline Islamic school in Bangladesh confiscated hundreds of mobile phones from students and burnt them down to ashes, hailing the devices ‘unislamic’ and a distraction for its pupils.

Darul Ulum Moinul Islam madrassa in Hathazari, close to Chittagong, is spearheaded by Ahmad Shafi, the head of extremist Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam which has been campaigning for the return of Islamic rule.

 

“Pupils in the southeast Bangladesh school were ordered to hand over their phones Sunday to school administrators who then tossed the devices en masse into a fire in a nearby field,” the Daily Mail reported.

The school’s spokesman Azizul Hoque said, “These devices are ruining their character. The students use internet (on their phones) throughout the night and then doze during classes the next morning. Their parents are concerned…We are flooded with letters seeking fatwas (Islamic edicts) from Muslims against the use of mobile phones, as many complained that the gadgets were frequently used for extramarital affairs.”

He added that the school was not against technology but that “the negative results of mobile phones far outweigh its positives.”

The 123 year old institution has 14,000 registered students and is run by Muslim clerics who continue to be influential in the Muslim-majority Bangladesh in spite of its secular government.

Tags: darul ulum moinul islam madrassa, hefazat-e-islam, ahmad shafi, fatwas




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

Pictures of Janhvi celebrating her birthday was shared on her Instagram fan clubs.
 

Michelle Obama dances with little girl from viral photo admiring her 'queen'

The post immediately went viral and when Michelle Obama heard of her little fan she decided she had to meet the little girl. (Photo: Instagram/MichelleObama)
 

Mohammed Shami brutally trolled as wife Hasin Jahan reveals his extra-marital affairs

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan accused the Indian cricket team pacer of having multiple extra-marital affairs and beating her. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Made-up word ’embiggen’ created by The Simpsons incorporated into dictionary

In the show, a scene shows students from Springfield Elementary School are were told the town's motto is "A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man."
 

Scientists explain what is wrong with your romantic relationship

Couples tend to assume their partner feels the same way they are feeling, or thinks the same way they do. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mohammed Shami denies extra marital affair, Twitter trolls him instead

In a bid to expose his frivolous nature, she posted several screenshots of Messenger and Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sri Lanka emergency: Govt blocks Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp amid riots

The government order came as anti-Muslim rioting flared anew, with Buddhist mobs attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops in at least two towns. (Representational Image/ AP)

Pakistan army claims to have shot down Indian ‘spy drone’ near Kashmir

The military said in a statement late Tuesday that the drone violated Pakistan's airspace and was spying when it was shot down in the village of Chirikot along the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: File/ Representational)

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to elect an interim President

Nawaz Sharif

Going to be blown up: Imran Khan’s ex-wife flees Pak after death threats

She also raised speculations over Imran Khan’s political ambitions claiming that he was ‘very clear’ that becoming prime minister an ‘end in itself for him.’ (Photo: @RehamKhan1)

Everything gone: Rohingya villages bulldozed, perhaps to erase massacre evidence

The Rohingya believe the government is intentionally eviscerating the remnants of their culture to make it nearly impossible for them to return. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham