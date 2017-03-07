China to develop space rockets to launch from planes: report

 LIVE !  :  Indian bowlers come to party as Australia are in deep trouble in chase of 188 in the second Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI / AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia 6 down in chase of 188
 
REUTERS
Published Mar 7, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Beijing aims to send hundreds of satellites into orbit for military, commercial and scientific aims.
Shanghai: China will develop rockets that can be launched into space from aircraft, a senior official told the state-run China Daily newspaper, as Beijing aims to send hundreds of satellites into orbit for military, commercial and scientific aims.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology has designed a solid-fuel rocket that could carry a 100 kg (220 lb) payload into low Earth orbit, said Li Tongyu, the head of the agency's carrier rocket development.

Li said the rockets would be carried by large Y-20 strategic transport planes before being launched and that the academy planned to eventually develop a larger rocket that could carry a 200 kg payload.

"The jet will hold a rocket within its fuselage and release it at a certain altitude. The rocket will be ignited after it leaves the plane," Li said.

Rockets launched from aircraft are an alternative to more traditional ground-launched rockets. They have the benefit of being able to be launched quickly and precisely, without launch range scheduling issues and weather-related delays.

Chinese state media said last month China planned to launch its first cargo spacecraft in April, taking a step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022.

The United States has previously highlighted China's increasing space capabilities, saying it was pursuing activities aimed at preventing other nations using space-based assets in a crisis.

Tags: xi jinping, china, rocket launch, space rockets, airplanes

