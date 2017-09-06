World, Neighbours

Modi by her side, Suu Kyi says together they can root out terror in region

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi has recently come under fire for failing to speak out against violence targetting Rohingyas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi in Maynmar (Photo: MEA Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi in Maynmar (Photo: MEA Twitter)

Nay Pyi Taw: India said on Wednesday that it shares Myanmar's concerns over the "extremist violence" in the Rakhine state and urged all stakeholders to find a solution that respects the country's unity, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The two leaders also vowed to combat terror and boost security cooperation with Modi emphasising that it was important to maintain stability along the long land and maritime borders of the two countries.

Narendra Modi's first bilateral visit here comes at a time when the Myanmarese government led by Nobel laureate Suu Kyi is facing international pressure over the 125,000 Rohingya refugees who have poured across the Bangladeshi border in just two weeks after Myanmar's military launched a crackdown in the Rakhine state.

Modi, in his joint press statement with Suu Kyi after the talks, said India understands the problems being faced by Myanmar.

He said India shares Myanmar's concerns over the "extremist violence" in the Rakhine state, especially the loss of innocent lives of people and the military.

"We hope that all stakeholders can work together towards finding a solution which respects the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar," Modi said. At the same time, the solution can bring about peace, justice, dignity and democratic values for all, he added.

Taking a strong stance on terror, Suu Kyi said, "Together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take root on our soil or on the soil of neighbouring countries."

Suu Kyi also thanked India for taking a strong stand on the terror threat that Myanmar faced recently.

Rohingya militants raided police posts in Myanmar's Rakhine state last month, killing 12 security personnel.

After Modi-Suu Kyi talks, 11 agreements were signed between the two sides in areas like maritime security, strengthening democratic institutions in Myanmar, health and information technology.

Modi stressed on scaling up security cooperation, stating the two neighbours had similar security concerns.

Modi also asserted that India stands by Myanmar amid the challenges the country is facing.

He said that India has decided to grant free visa to Myanmarese citizens who wish to visit the country.

"We would like to contribute to Myanmar's development efforts as part of our 'Sabka saath sabka vikaas' initiative," Modi said.

He also lauded Suu Kyi's leadership in Myanmar's peace process.

The meeting between Modi and Suu Kyi came on a day she was quoted telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that global outrage over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslims was being fuelled by "a huge iceberg of misinformation".

Sympathy for the Rohingya was being generated by "a huge iceberg of misinformation calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities and with the aim of promoting the interest of the terrorists", Suu Kyi was quoted by an official statement as telling Erdogan in a call.

Suu Kyi has come under fire in recent days for failing to speak out against violence targeting Rohingyas, particularly given her previous image as a champion of human rights.

Hundreds have died since Rohingya militants raided police posts in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for the Muslims of Rakhine state to be given either nationality or legal status, and voiced concern about violence that has since late August forced nearly 125,000 people to flee and risk destabilising the region.

Modi arrived here on the second leg of his two-nation trip after he travelled to the southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS Summit.

Yesterday, Modi called on Myanmarese President Htin Kyaw, describing it as a "wonderful meeting".

They had discussed steps to deepen the "historical relationship" between the two neighbours.

This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Tags: narendra modi, aung san suu kyi, rohingya refugees
Location: Myanmar, Rakhine, Sittwe (Akyab)


Related Stories

India, Myanmar sign 11 agreements, including maritime security cooperation
Nearly 400 die as Myanmar army steps up crackdown on Rohingya militants


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Team India skipper Virat Kohli bats left-handed in Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Virat Kohli-led India have been in fine form on the Sri Lanka tour, whitewashing the home side 3-0 in Tests and 5-0 in the ODI series. (Photo: AP / DC)
 

Kashmir martyr's daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for his kind gesture

Thanking Gautam Gambhir for his gesture, the five-year old Zohra said that she and her family are extremely happy with the cricketer's move before revealing that she wants to become a doctor.(Photo: Gautam Gambhir Twitter / PTI)
 

Pakistan High Commission 'humiliates' Imran Tahir, family; here's what happened

Imran Tahir and his family were humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission. (Photo: AP)
 

Now, there’s a new kind of chocolate in town, and it is pink!

The new chocolate, named Ruby for its red hue is only the fourth ever type to be created since the white version in the 1930s. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Android One was always meant to be a mid-range Nexus line-up

Android One in 2014 was assumed to be the poor man’s Google Nexus, expected to revolutionise the budget smartphone segment.
 

Virat Kohli trolled on Facebook over PV Sindhu's ‘I hate my coach’ Gopichand video

PV Sindhu honoured coach Pullela Gopichand in the video and fans used the opportunity to indirectly troll India captain Virat Kohli.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

India, Myanmar sign 11 agreements, including maritime security cooperation

Myanmar’s state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi offers a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a dinner at the Presidential palace in Myanmar on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

At least 5 children drown after Rohingya refugees boats sink off Bangladesh

A Rohingya man carrying his son and belongings walks through a broken road after crossing the Bangladeshi border at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

'Get ready to do your job' on immigration: Donald Trump to Congress

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

No safe havens on our soil: Pak rejects BRICS declaration on terror outfits

Another group the BRICS named was the Haqqani network. (Photo: AP)

Nepal endorses laws barring criminals, corrupt from contesting polls

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham