World, Neighbours

China cancels Xi-Modi meet at G20 summit, says 'atmosphere not right'

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Beijing and New Delhi are engaged in a standoff in Dokalam area after China attempted to build road.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Thursday said the "atmosphere" was "not right" for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, amidst a standoff between the armies of the two countries in the Sikkim section.

"The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi," a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said ahead of the G20 Summit in the German city of Hamburg from Friday.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for past 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

There were reports that Modi and Xi may meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to resolve the standoff.

China's state-run media Wednesday had quoted Chinese analysts as saying that Beijing would be forced to use a "military way" to end the standoff in the Sikkim sector if India refuses to listen to the "historical lessons" being offered by it.

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, g20 summit, dokalam area
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




Related Stories

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road. (Photo: AFP)

Sikkim standoff: China calls situation ‘grave’, tells India to withdraw troops

The Chinese govt said the withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a ‘pre- condition’ for peaceful resolution of the situation.
04 Jul 2017 8:58 PM
The Chinese submarine is believed to be armed with surface-air and long range missiles. (Representational image)

Amid Sikkim standoff, Chinese warship spotted in Indian Ocean region

Reports stated that the submarine in Indian Ocean is a Yuan class - conventional diesel electric – submarine.
04 Jul 2017 1:56 PM
China had mentioned that Donglang is being considered in their territory since “ancient times”. (Photo: China's Foreign Ministry)

Sikkim standoff: China’s map claims disputed territory with India, Bhutan

Chinese state media earlier had said that there is solid legal evidence to prove that Indian troops trespassed in their territory.
01 Jul 2017 8:52 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Now, hyperlink stories on Snapchat

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. (Representational image)
 

NASA’s first asteroid deflection mission enters design phase

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. (Image: NASA)
 

My family and I were shattered: Ravi Teja on skipping his brother’s last rites

While Ravi Teja is said to be one of the highest paid actors of Telegu film industry, Bharath did not see much success as an actor. He has mostly done character roles. Some of his works include- ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Mugguru’, ‘Jump Jilani’, ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’, ‘Okkade’, ‘Athade Oka Sainyam’, ‘Peda Babu’ and ‘Dochai’- to name a few.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design leaked, again

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to launch sometime in August. (Representational image)
 

Whoa! Ranveer gifts himself plush car on birthday, goes vroom with ladylove Deepika

While Deepika Padukone seems in a pensive mood, birthday boy couldn't take his eyes off her. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak closely eyes Modi's Israel visit, concerned about implications: report

India got access to some of the most modern defence technologies of America through Israel, defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was quoted as saying by the daily. (Photo: AFP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak Attorney General to lead delegation in ICJ

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the ICJ registrar at Peace Palace in The Hague that Ausaf would be the 'agent' for Pakistan in the case. (Photo: videograb)

Pakistan successfully test fires short-range ballistic missile Nasr

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile. (Photo: defence.pk)

Withdraw with dignity, China to India

It also claimed that the Chinese public was infuriated by India’s “provocation”. (Representational Image)

Maryam Sharif appears before panama panel

Maryam Sharif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham