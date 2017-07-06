World, Neighbours

Pakistan successfully test fires short-range ballistic missile Nasr

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Pakistan army cheif Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability.
President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile. (Photo: defence.pk)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test fired short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr, which army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said has put "cold water" on Indian militarys "Cold Start" doctrine.

Nasr is a high-precision weapon system with the ability to be deployed quickly, the army said.

Pakistan Army has conducted a series of training launches and tests during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of NASR with enhanced range from 60-70 kilometres and flight maneuverability.

"Nasr has put cold water on (the) Cold Start (doctrine)," Gen Bajwa said taking a jibe at Indian Army after the training launch of the short-range missile Nasr at an undisclosed location,

Cold Start is a military doctrine developed by the Indian Armed Forces for use in a likely war with Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said war must be avoided at all costs and "our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour."

He said Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability. He also supported governments efforts for peace through talks.

"We whole-heartedly support all government efforts towards peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, (that) no one thinks that war remains an option,? he said.

He appreciated the training and preparedness of Armed Strategic Force and role of engineers and scientists for the milestone towards Pakistan's credible deterrence capability.

The army chief expressed complete satisfaction at the command and control system of the country and safety and security of all strategic assets.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile.

Tags: pakistan army, qamar javed bajwa, nawaz sharif, mamnoon hussain, ballistic missile nasr
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

 




