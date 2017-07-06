World, Neighbours

Pak closely eyes Modi's Israel visit, concerned about implications: report

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 1:59 pm IST
An expert said India and Israel’s growing defence cooperation would disturb strategic balance in the South Asian region.
India got access to some of the most modern defence technologies of America through Israel, defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was quoted as saying by the daily. (Photo: AFP)
 India got access to some of the most modern defence technologies of America through Israel, defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was quoted as saying by the daily. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan is closely watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic trip to Israel as it can have serious implications on strategic stability in the region, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Express Tribune reported that Pakistan officially does not comment on bilateral visits of other heads of governments and states, but it is closely following Modi's trip since it can have serious implications on strategic stability in the region.

"Israel has long been a major supplier of arms and other defence equipment to India and those deals have deliberately been kept secret by the two sides. However, the two countries are now more open and publicly talk about their deepening defence cooperation," the daily said.

India got access to some of the most modern defence technologies of America through Israel, defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was quoted as saying by the daily.

Gen Shoaib said India had greatly benefited from the defence and military ties with Israel.

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, an international affairs expert, said growing defence cooperation between India and Israel would disturb strategic balance in the South Asian region.

The Quaid-e-Azam University professor believes Israel assistance can propel India's missile programme, something that would undermine Pakistan's policy of maintaining credible deterrence, the daily reported.

"One of the subjects on which the Indian media has created a lot of hype is the threat emanating from terrorism. It has worked hard to relate terrorism with Pakistan and blame it for virtually any terror incident occurring anywhere in India," the daily said.

Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish nation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his entire cabinet went to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to receive Modi in a rare gesture.

Modi, before leaving for Tel Aviv, told an Israeli newspaper that terrorism was a common challenge and said New Delhi and Tel Aviv "can cooperate even more closely" in battling it.

Former ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi believes that the Indian media is too much obsessed with Pakistan, saying: "No matter where Modi goes, India always tries to drag Pakistan along."

However, Naqvi was sceptical if Israel would go too far to appease India.

"Pakistan is not under the immediate radar of Israel. Their (Israel) priority at the moment is Middle East."

However, Naqvi said their defence and military cooperation was something that had direct bearing on Pakistan.

For Gen Shoaib, there is a lesson for Pakistan in the ever-growing close relationship between Israel and India.

"If India can cement ties with Israel while at the same time maintaining diplomatic ties with its enemy Iran, why can't Pakistan also show flexibility in its foreign policy," Gen argued.

"Our foreign policy should not be merely aimed at appeasing any particular country. Rather we need to follow our own national interests," he said.

Some analysts have advocated maintaining working relationship with Israel, if not establishing full diplomatic ties, in order to further and protect Pakistan's interests.

In 2005, during former president Pervez Musharraf's tenure, Pakistan and Israel established contacts and even foreign ministers of the two countries met in Turkey. However, things could not make headway further after that.

Tags: narendra modi, modi in israel, benjamin netanyahu, india-israel ties
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

 




Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during joint press statement with his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu.

Narendra Modi takes Israel ties to a new level

Narendra Modi has made history by becoming the first Indian head of government to visit Israel.
06 Jul 2017 2:35 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held a joint press meet. (Photo: PMO India)

Suffered first hand violence, will fight terror together: Modi in Israel

India and Israel have signed 7 agreements on space cooperation and water conservation in India among other sectors.
05 Jul 2017 5:13 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Now, hyperlink stories on Snapchat

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. (Representational image)
 

NASA’s first asteroid deflection mission enters design phase

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. (Image: NASA)
 

My family and I were shattered: Ravi Teja on skipping his brother’s last rites

While Ravi Teja is said to be one of the highest paid actors of Telegu film industry, Bharath did not see much success as an actor. He has mostly done character roles. Some of his works include- ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Mugguru’, ‘Jump Jilani’, ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’, ‘Okkade’, ‘Athade Oka Sainyam’, ‘Peda Babu’ and ‘Dochai’- to name a few.
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design leaked, again

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to launch sometime in August. (Representational image)
 

Whoa! Ranveer gifts himself plush car on birthday, goes vroom with ladylove Deepika

While Deepika Padukone seems in a pensive mood, birthday boy couldn't take his eyes off her. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Sikkim standoff: China says 'amosphere not right' for Xi-Modi meet in Hamburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are going to attend the annual G20 summit which starts tomorrow. (Photo:PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak Attorney General to lead delegation in ICJ

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the ICJ registrar at Peace Palace in The Hague that Ausaf would be the 'agent' for Pakistan in the case. (Photo: videograb)

Pakistan successfully test fires short-range ballistic missile Nasr

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile. (Photo: defence.pk)

Withdraw with dignity, China to India

It also claimed that the Chinese public was infuriated by India’s “provocation”. (Representational Image)

Maryam Sharif appears before panama panel

Maryam Sharif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham