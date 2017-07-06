World, Neighbours

Chinese daily says Beijing should support Sikkim's independence

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 6, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Editorial suggested Beijing to adjust its stance on India-sensitive issues that could be a powerful card to deal with New Delhi.
Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)
 Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)

Beijing: Even as China and India are engaged in a standoff over Sikkim border, Chinese media on Thursday accused New Delhi of oppressing Bhutan and said that Beijing will support and “fuel” pro-independence appeals in Sikkim to rewrite the Himalayan geopolitics.

Chinese state-run tabloid, Global Times, in an editorial piece said, “New Delhi imposed a similar coercive policy on Sikkim, as they are doing with Bhutan -- deposed the king of Sikkim in 1975 and manipulated the country's parliament into a referendum to make Sikkim a state of India”.

Comparing Sikkim’s history with Bhutan, Global Times said, “The annexation of Sikkim is like a nightmare haunting Bhutan, and the small kingdom is forced to be submissive to India's bullying”.

The editorial further said, “India has control and oppression over Bhutan, due to which the Himalayan country has never established diplomatic ties with its neighbour China or with any of the country from international community”.

Stating that New Delhi's regional hegemony is swelling to a tipping point, the editorial said, “China needs to put more efforts into establishing diplomatic ties with Bhutan at an earlier date as well”.

Global Times maintained that India on pretext of ‘helping Bhutan protect sovereignty’ is blocking China’s road construction project in the Sikkim area as India is suspicious that China is building the road to cut off the Siliguri Corridor.

Chinese daily also urged, Beijing to reconsider its stance over the Sikkim issue. It said, “As long as there are voices in Chinese society supporting Sikkim's independence, the voices will spread and fuel pro-independence appeals in Sikkim”.

Mentioning the way to overpower India, the editorial suggested Beijing to adjust its stance on India-sensitive issues that could be a powerful card to deal with New Delhi.

“However, with certain conditions, Bhutan and Sikkim will see strong anti-India movements, which will negatively affect India's already turbulent northeast area and rewrite southern Himalayan geopolitics”, the editorial said.

Warning that India has to pay for its provocations, the Chinese government mouthpiece, said, “Beijing is more powerful yet unwilling to face a confrontation with New Delhi. However, we must have enough tools to deter India from provocations”.

China has incessantly asked India to withdraw its troops from the tri-junction disputed area between India-Bhutan-China, allegedly claimed by China as their territory.

Tags: sikkim border, chinese media, himalayan geopolitics, global times
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




Related Stories

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road. (Photo: AFP)

Sikkim standoff: China calls situation ‘grave’, tells India to withdraw troops

The Chinese govt said the withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a ‘pre- condition’ for peaceful resolution of the situation.
04 Jul 2017 8:58 PM
The Chinese submarine is believed to be armed with surface-air and long range missiles. (Representational image)

Amid Sikkim standoff, Chinese warship spotted in Indian Ocean region

Reports stated that the submarine in Indian Ocean is a Yuan class - conventional diesel electric – submarine.
04 Jul 2017 1:56 PM
China had mentioned that Donglang is being considered in their territory since “ancient times”. (Photo: China's Foreign Ministry)

Sikkim standoff: China’s map claims disputed territory with India, Bhutan

Chinese state media earlier had said that there is solid legal evidence to prove that Indian troops trespassed in their territory.
01 Jul 2017 8:52 PM
(Photo: Representational/File)

Sikkim standoff: After India, Bhutan protests to China over border road dispute

'We have issued a demarche to China through its diplomatic mission here,' Bhutan's ambassador to New Delhi, Vetsop Namgyel said.
29 Jun 2017 1:51 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Now, hyperlink stories on Snapchat

The latest Snapchat update also brings on-demand geofilters, which was recently unveiled in late June. (Representational image)
 

NASA’s first asteroid deflection mission enters design phase

The target for DART is an asteroid that will have a distant approach to Earth in October 2022, and then again in 2024. (Image: NASA)
 

My family and I were shattered: Ravi Teja on skipping his brother’s last rites

While Ravi Teja is said to be one of the highest paid actors of Telegu film industry, Bharath did not see much success as an actor. He has mostly done character roles. Some of his works include- ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Mugguru’, ‘Jump Jilani’, ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’, ‘Okkade’, ‘Athade Oka Sainyam’, ‘Peda Babu’ and ‘Dochai’- to name a few.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China cancels Xi-Modi meet at G20 summit, says 'atmosphere not right'

There were reports that Modi and Xi may meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to resolve the Sikkim standoff.(Photo: AP)

Pak closely eyes Modi's Israel visit, concerned about implications: report

India got access to some of the most modern defence technologies of America through Israel, defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was quoted as saying by the daily. (Photo: AFP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pak Attorney General to lead delegation in ICJ

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the ICJ registrar at Peace Palace in The Hague that Ausaf would be the 'agent' for Pakistan in the case. (Photo: videograb)

Pakistan successfully test fires short-range ballistic missile Nasr

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and the nation over successful launch of the missile. (Photo: defence.pk)

Withdraw with dignity, China to India

It also claimed that the Chinese public was infuriated by India’s “provocation”. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham