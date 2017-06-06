World, Neighbours

In touch with Russia over India's NSG bid, but position unchanged: China

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Earlier, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that India is engaging with Moscow and wanted to convince China as well.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that they wanted to act in accordance with the principles of the NSG. (Photo: AP)
 Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that they wanted to act in accordance with the principles of the NSG. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Tuesday said it is in touch with Russia over India's entry into the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), but made it clear that its position on the issue remains "unchanged."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying's comments came a day after external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that India is engaging with Moscow and making efforts to convince Beijing on the issue.

"China and other members including Russia maintained close communication and we also maintain that we should act in accordance with the principles of the NSG," Hua told media.

The application for accession by non-NPT countries is a multi-lateral question and should be addressed on the basis of consensus of the NSG members, Hua said when asked for reaction to Swaraj's comments.

"We have stressed our position many times on this issue. Our position remains unchanged," Hua said, reiterating China's two-step approach - first to reach a non-discriminatory resolution that applies to all non-NPT countries and then to discuss the application to non-NPT countries.

She said that at the NSG plenary session this month in Bern, China wishes to conduct "constructive discussion".

Swaraj yesterday said India has always engaged with China and "we are doing it for NSG as well. And (it is being done) not only by us, but even nations friendly to us as well as enjoying good relations with China, who feel that India should get an NSG membership."

Giving Russia's example, she said Moscow feels that India should be a part of the NSG and UN Security Council.

"So we feel, since Russia and China share good relations, it should talk to China. We are not asking them to put pressure on China, but use its good offices. Our effort is to convince China on the issue and also involve nations friendly with both the countries," the minister added.

Pakistan too has applied for the NSG membership after India's application following which China came up with the two-step approach blocking India's entry.

On the concerns expressed by Swaraj on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in which $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a part, Hua said, "we also stressed many times that the Kashmir issue is one left behind by history between India and Pakistan and should be addressed properly through negotiation."

"The CPEC is an economic corridor and not targeted at any third party and has nothing to do with any territorial dispute. It will not affect China's position on Kashmir," she added.

Tags: nuclear suppliers group, sino-india ties, sushma swaraj, hua chunying
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Sushma Swaraj asks Russia to talk to China about NSG

She said countries friendly with China such as Russia should speak to Beijing to allow New Delhi entry.
06 Jun 2017 2:21 AM
China has been blocking India's membership in the 48-nation grouping which controls the nuclear commerce. (Photo: File)

'More complicated now': China rules out backing India's NSG bid again

However, China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Huilai did not elaborate what are the new circumstances and complications.
05 Jun 2017 2:05 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man left with 48-hour-long erection after life saving cancer surgery

It took six months for him to recover from impotence (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Colombian garbage man builds library from discarded books

He never got past primary school as a student, but is now dubbed "The Lord of the Books," in demand from schools across the country. (Photo: AFP)
 

When Krishnamachari Srikkanth dumped a cigar in Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowl of sambar

R Ashwin revealed that Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not even realise that there was sambar in the bowl as he dumped his cigar in it. (Photo: AP)
 

Women live longer due to regular sex

Women who have regular sex are known to have longer telemores and the cells die out much later than expected. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kerala government implements 'green protocol' for weddings

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic could be reduced in the long run. (Representational Image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Team India avoids Vijay Mallya at Virat Kohli event

A BCCI source present at the at 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli confirmed that Team India skipper and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Vijay Mallya's presence. (Photo: AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak university student lynched by mob did not commit blasphemy: police

The killing of Pakistani student, Mashal Khan, led to a national outcry after a video of the incident went viral. (Photo: AP)

Police say Pakistani student’s lynching organised his rivals

The report said some faculty members investigating the killing pressured students to support the blasphemy allegations because of Khan's past criticism of the university. (Photo: Facebook)

'More complicated now': China rules out backing India's NSG bid again

China has been blocking India's membership in the 48-nation grouping which controls the nuclear commerce. (Photo: File)

No respect for family: Pak wife guns down husband for raping daughter-in-law

According to the police, Khan was sleeping when his wife opened fire on him with a pistol with their daughter-in-law's assistance. (Photo: File/Representational)

Pak sewer worker dies as doctor refuses to touch his 'dirty body'

Irfan, the deceased, had dived down to clean the manhole on Thursday when he fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gases trapped inside. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham